Read the 118-page report with TOC on "Cookies Market Analysis Report by Product (Plain and butter based-cookies, Chocolate-based cookies, and Other cookies), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023".

This market is driven by the rising demand for natural and health-centric products. In addition, the rising popularity of clean-labeled cookies is anticipated to boost the growth of cookies market.

Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of the risk factors associated with the consumption of artificial sugar and gluten products. This has increased the demand for cookies made of natural and healthy ingredients such as nuts, dry fruits, and superfood seeds over recent years. To capitalize on this trend, vendors are introducing raw, non-GMO, and other organic ingredients to improve the nutritional value of their cookies. The rising consumer demand for cookies made of natural and healthy ingredients is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Cookies Companies:

Campbell Soup Co. Brands LP

Campbell Soup Co. Brands LP owns and operates its business across segments such as American Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The company offers a wide range of cookies under the Pepperidge brand. Some of the products offered by the company include Pepperidge Farm Milano Cookies and Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse cookies.

ITC Ltd.

ITC Ltd. owns and operates its business across various segments such as FMCG, hotels, agri business, paperboards, paper and packaging, and others. The company offers a wide range of cookies under the Sunfeast brand. Popular products offered by the company include Sunfeast Delishus Gourmet Cookies and Sunfeast Hi Fi Cookies.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International operates its business across segments such as Latin America, Asia, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and North America. The company offers a wide range of cookies under brands such as Oreo, Chips Ahoy! and Tate's Bake Shop. Some of the popular products offered by the company include Oreo Doublestuff, Peanut Butter Oreo, and Tate's Butter Crunch Cookies.

Parle Products Pvt. Ltd.

Parle Products Pvt. Ltd. owns and operates its business across biscuits, confectionery, rusk, snacks, and pulses segments. The company offers a wide range of cookies under the Milano and 20-20 Cookies brands.

PepsiCo Inc.

PepsiCo Inc. owns and operates its business across segments such as Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA). The company offers a wide range of cookies under the Grandma's brand. Its popular flavors include chocolate, peanut butter, and lemon pie.

Cookies Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Plain and butter-based cookies

Chocolate-based cookies

Other cookies

Cookies Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

