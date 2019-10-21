Valmet to supply a coated board machine to Graphic Packaging International in the United States

Valmet Oyj's press release on October 21, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. EET



Valmet will supply a coated board machine for Graphic Packaging International's (GPI) mill in Kalamazoo, Michigan, in the United States. With this investment in the latest coated board technology, GPI is committing to sustainable packaging with exceptional product quality and cost competitiveness for producing coated recycled board (CRB) grades. The start-up of the machine is scheduled for the first half of 2022.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the third quarter 2019. The value of the order is not disclosed.

"Valmet has offered us innovative yet proven technology to reach our high product quality targets. We have had a long and good cooperation with Valmet. Our relationship is based on mutual trust, which is very important in large projects like this one," says Rusty Miller, Senior Vice President, Engineering and Technology, GPI.

"Valmet has a very good relationship with Graphic Packaging International, and we have had successful projects with them. We are happy to be involved in this important project to provide a new coated board machine in the United States," says Dave King, Area President, North America, Valmet.

Technical details about the delivery

The board machine will produce coated recycled board (CRB) grades (white line chip board, WLC grades) with an annual capacity of approximately 500,000 short tons which corresponds to 454,000 metric tons.

Valmet's operations in North America

Valmet's operations in North America support the pulp, paper and energy industries with 1,334 employees and a network of 18 service, production and sales units across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Valmet's machines produce 86 million tons of paper, board, tissue and pulp per year. This represents 70 percent of the North American production.

Information about the customer Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging International, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is committed to providing consumer packaging that makes a world of difference. The company is a leading provider of paper-based packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. The company operates on a global basis, is one of the largest producers of folding cartons and paper-based foodservice products in the United States, and holds leading market positions in coated recycled paperboard, coated unbleached kraft paperboard and solid bleached sulfate paperboard. The company's net sales in 2018 were approximately USD 6 billion. It has over 70 facilities and over 17,000 employees worldwide.



