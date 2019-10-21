For 60% of Employees, It Takes Hours or Days to Get the Information They Need, While Only 3% Can Find Information in Seconds

MicroStrategy Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR), a leading worldwide provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software, today released the results of its "2020 Global State of Enterprise Analytics" report revealing that, despite 94% of organizations believing data and analytics is important to their digital transformation and business growth, most are not enabling a data-driven culture.

Below are the top findings of the report:

Compared to executives and management employees, front-line employees are data-deprived and have the least access to data and analytics. The contrast between the data-privileged and the data-deprived is most pronounced in the financial services industry, with just 11% of front-line employees getting access to analytics reports.

For 60% of employees, it takes hours or days to get the information they need, while only 3% can find information in seconds.

When those who aren't adept at analytics need to make a data-driven decision, 79% have to ask IT or a business analyst for help. Only 7% use a self-service tool.

Investments in analytics initiatives, namely talent and technology, are increasing. Seventy-five percent of large enterprises and 59% of smaller companies (<1,000 employees) say they will invest more in talent. Seventy-nine percent of large enterprises and 60% of smaller companies say they will invest more in technology.

"Shockingly, when it comes to making data-driven decisions, the majority of the workforce is still winging it," said Marge Breya, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, MicroStrategy Incorporated. "With self-service analytics adoption hovering at 30%, organizations need to surface insights in a timely manner that benefits the entire workforce. Sixty-five percent of organizations plan to increase their analytics investments in the next year. We recommend those investments go toward building an insights-first culture that rewards data-driven decision-making and continuous transformation-the essential foundation of an Intelligent Enterprise."

Survey respondents who have embraced the use of data and analytics report benefits such as improved efficiency and productivity, faster and more effective decision making and better financial performance. Retail and healthcare industries are leading the charge in this area, using analytics to identify and create new product and revenue streams.

Recommendations for Next-Generation Success

Think open and embrace a multi-tool environment. It's no longer realistic to think that a single tool is going to serve all of an organization's needs or cater to varying users' capability levels. Therefore, organizations should consider an open platform approach to enterprise analytics that ensures a secure, governed, scalable, high-performance environment. This openness allows other tools to tap into trusted enterprise data, blend information from multiple systems, and quickly build content-without users having to give up their favorite data sciences, AI, and self-service BI tools.

The global report also revealed impactful insights from BI and analytics decision makers about the current state of their organizations' analytics initiatives and their future plans in the following countries.

Brazil: Along with Germany, Brazil had the highest rate (58%) of front-line employees having access to an organization's data and analytics. The US was the lowest at just 44%. Almost a third (32%) of respondents in Brazil believe their analytics programs are ahead of their peers, compared to 26% global average.

To obtain a global and cross-industry view of the state and future of data and enterprise analytics use, MicroStrategy surveyed 500 business intelligence and analytics professionals across Brazil, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States in Q2 2019. The respondents represent 10 industry segments (financial services, government, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, retail, software tech, professional services, telecommunications and other), with the majority employed at an organization with more than $100 million in annual revenue. For the second year, the survey was conducted for MicroStrategy by market research firm Hall Partners.

About MicroStrategy Incorporated

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is a leading worldwide provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software and services. Our mission is to make every enterprise a more Intelligent Enterprise. MicroStrategy 2019 delivers modern analytics on an open, comprehensive enterprise platform designed to drive business results with Federated Analytics, Transformational Mobility, and HyperIntelligence. To learn more, visit MicroStrategy online, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

MicroStrategy, Intelligent Enterprise, MicroStrategy 2019, and HyperIntelligence are either trademarks or registered trademarks of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

