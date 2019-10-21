Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2019) - BeWhere(TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) ("BeWhere" or the "Company"), a Mobile Internet of Things (M-IoT) solutions provider, is pleased to announce it will be presenting at the Mobile World Congress America.

The conference is organized by the GSMA, the world's leading trade association in the mobile industry, with whom BeWhere has built a long-lasting, beneficial relationship; and have gained considerable exposure to world's leading Mobile Network Operators ("MNOs"). The Company launched its first M-IoT products with a major US MNO following the first MWCA it attended in 2017.

BeWhere will be exhibiting at the GSMA Innovation City and speaking at the GSMA Mobile IoT Forum. Working with the GSMA and the City of Los Angeles, BeWhere will be demonstrating its new Mobile IoT Connected sensors in a real-life set up focused on Smart City and Smart Agriculture ("Agritech"). The Company will be showing a "greenhouse" where several of its new Connected Sensors will be displayed with real-life applications; including soil moisture monitoring, leaf wetness sensors and water detection. The speaking engagement will review the latest advancements in Solar power technology and its applicability to Mobile IoT.

As part of the demonstration, BeWhere has partnered with the City of LA Mayor's Office to pilot a new M-IoT device monitoring air quality via LTE-M/Nb-IoT and will display the real-time data from within the greenhouse. Los Angeles City is one of the most innovative cities in North America and as such is very supportive of Innovation City and the GSMA, which collaborated with BeWhere to offer the project to the City.

"The Mobile World Congress conferences are a unique opportunity for us to demonstrate our products directly to the world's leaders of the mobile industry" says Owen Moore, CEO of BeWhere. "We are incredibly grateful to the GSMA for supporting us since the beginning of our Mobile IoT launch; and we are proud to be their partners for these many years and, hopefully, many more".

"The Mobile IoT ecosystem continues to develop around the world, delivering innovative new commercial solutions to the market across numerous verticals," said Graham Trickey, Head of IoT Programme, GSMA. "Based on common industry standards, this is a high-growth area of the Internet of Things and represents a huge market opportunity."

The conference will take place October 22-24, 2019; BeWhere's booth is located a the South Hall, Stand 1750.

As part of the BeWhere's growth process, the Company is currently working on a new branding and marketing facelift which will be unveiled before the year end. Attached to this press release is BeWhere's new logo.

