Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Capital Markets Day 2019 Agenda

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Press Release Oct. 21, 2019
Rovio Entertainment is organizing Capital Markets Day for analysts, institutional investors and financial media on Monday November 4th, 2019. Location: Kluuvikatu 4, 00100 Helsinki, Finland
During the day Rovio's CEO Kati Levoranta, together with members of Games leadership and other senior management, will present an overview on Rovio's strategy, including a deep dive into the games portfolio and growth strategy. A short Q&A session is scheduled after each presentation and at the end of the day.
Capital Markets Day 2019 agenda (all times in EET):
|12:00-13:00
|Registration & lunch
|13:00-13:40
|Rovio overview & strategy: winning in a dynamic growth market
|13:40-13:55
|Passionate, skillful teams and inspiring culture
|13:55-15:10
|Games - our unique approach to drive growth
|15:10-15:25
|Coffee Break
|15:25-15:45
|Angry Birds - building long-term franchise growth
|15:45-16:00
|Hatch - pioneering mobile game streaming
|16:00-16:30
|Financials of Rovio and Free-to-Play games business model
|16:30-16:45
|Q&A
|16:45-16:50
|Wrap-up & closing remarks
|16:50-17:30
|Canapes & mingling
Agenda can also be found on Rovio's website: www.rovio.com/cmd.
Please confirm your participation by email RovioIR@rovio.com or tel. +358 40 485 8985.
The event can be followed live at www.rovio.com/cmd. The Capital Markets Day materials will be published in English on Rovio's website at www.rovio.com/cmd by the end of the event day.
ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION
Kati Levoranta, CEO
More information:
RovioIR@rovio.com
Rovio IR: +358 40 485 8985
About Rovio:
Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, games-first entertainment company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded 4.5 billion times so far. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, Rovio offers multiple mobile games, animations and has produced The Angry Birds Movie, which opened number one in theatres in 50 countries. Its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2, released worldwide in August 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO.)