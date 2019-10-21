Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Capital Markets Day 2019 Agenda

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Press Release Oct. 21, 2019

Rovio Entertainment is organizing Capital Markets Day for analysts, institutional investors and financial media on Monday November 4th, 2019. Location: Kluuvikatu 4, 00100 Helsinki, Finland

During the day Rovio's CEO Kati Levoranta, together with members of Games leadership and other senior management, will present an overview on Rovio's strategy, including a deep dive into the games portfolio and growth strategy. A short Q&A session is scheduled after each presentation and at the end of the day.

Capital Markets Day 2019 agenda (all times in EET):

12:00-13:00 Registration & lunch 13:00-13:40 Rovio overview & strategy: winning in a dynamic growth market 13:40-13:55 Passionate, skillful teams and inspiring culture 13:55-15:10 Games - our unique approach to drive growth 15:10-15:25 Coffee Break 15:25-15:45 Angry Birds - building long-term franchise growth 15:45-16:00 Hatch - pioneering mobile game streaming 16:00-16:30 Financials of Rovio and Free-to-Play games business model 16:30-16:45 Q&A 16:45-16:50 Wrap-up & closing remarks 16:50-17:30 Canapes & mingling

Agenda can also be found on Rovio's website: www.rovio.com/cmd .

Please confirm your participation by email RovioIR@rovio.com or tel. +358 40 485 8985.

The event can be followed live at www.rovio.com/cmd . The Capital Markets Day materials will be published in English on Rovio's website at www.rovio.com/cmd by the end of the event day.

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

Kati Levoranta, CEO

More information:

RovioIR@rovio.com

Rovio IR: +358 40 485 8985

