Electric Vehicle Adhesives Market Worth $2,158 million by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Electric Vehicle Adhesives Market by Resin Type (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Silicone, Acrylic), Application (Exterior, Interior, Powertrain), Form (Liquid, Film & Tape), Substrate (Polymer, Composite, Metals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Electric Vehicle Adhesives Market size is expected to grow at from USD 223 million in 2019 to USD 2,158 million by 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 57.0% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=194059535

Browse in-depth TOC on "Electric Vehicle Adhesives Market"

243 - Tables

44 - Figures

213 - Pages

View detailed Table of Content here:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/electric-vehicle-adhesive-market-194059535.html

The major factor driving the electric vehicle adhesives industry during the forecast period includes, the transition of the internal combustion engine (ICE) to electric vehicles will be key to the increasing consumption of EV adhesives. The growing climate change concerns and stricter emission controls are pushing the growth of electric vehicle across the world.

Exterior type to be the largest application type during the forecast period.

The design of electric vehicles has to be lightweight to counter the weight of the battery system used in electric vehicle. The bonding of dissimilar materials is done with the help of structural adhesives, which further replaces fasteners, rivets and spot welding, hence contributing to lightweight. The use of structural adhesives also addresses the issue of crashworthiness and safety of battery systems in electric vehicle. With the continuous development in the technology, the consumption of adhesives in the exterior parts of electric vehicle will further increase during the forecast period.

Request Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=194059535

Plastic is projected to be the fastest-growing substrate in the EV adhesive market

The growth of electric vehicles will propel the growth of plastics which is an essential material required in the manufacturing. The growth of plastics in electric vehicle is driven by the quest to make electric vehicle lightweight. The plastics that are used in the electric vehicle can be categorized into polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyamide (PA), polycarbonate and other engineering resins. In electric vehicle, plastics are used in end-use applications such as interior, exterior, lighting & electric wires and under the hood section. The increasing use of plastics requires adhesives for bonding, and this increases the demand for EV adhesives in substrate segments.

APAC to be the largest market during the forecast period.

The rising trade war tensions between the US & China and low labor costs in China have forced various end-users of adhesives to relocate and establish their manufacturing base in the ASEAN countries. This relocation is expected to increase the demand for adhesives in the ASEAN countries. India offers low-cost labor, which can provide significant investment opportunities for companies. Government initiatives such as Make in India and proposed scheme on entrepreneurship development by the current government may open up additional opportunities in the industrial and infrastructure construction segments. All these factors are expected to drive the market in APAC.

The major players in Electric Vehicle Adhesives Market are Henkel (Germany), H.B. Fuller (US), Sika AG (Switzerland), 3M (US), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Bostik SA - An Arkema company (France), L&L Products (US), Jowat SE (Germany), Ashland (US), PPG Industries, (US) and Permabond (UK).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=194059535

Browse Adjacent Markets: Coatings Adhesives Sealants and Elastomers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Structural Adhesives Market

by Technology (Solvent-Based, Water-Based), Resin (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, MMA, Cyanoacrylate), Application (Building & Construction, Automotive, Wind Energy, Aerospace), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024

Adhesives & Sealants Market by Adhesive Formulating Technology (Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Hot-Melt, Reactive), Sealant Resin Type (Silicone, Polyurethane, Plastisol, Emulsion, Butyl, Polysulfide), Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2024

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/electric-vehicle-adhesive-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/electric-vehicle-adhesive.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg