Sigma Labs, Inc.: Sigma Labs to Showcase PrintRite3D(R) Software Platform at Formnext 2019 in Frankfurt, Germany on November 19-22, 2019

Chief Technology Officer Darren Beckett to Demonstrate In-Process Quality Control Platform for Metal Additive Manufacturing at Leading Global AM Industry Conference

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2019 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs"), the leading developer of quality assurance software for the commercial 3D metal printing industry, will demonstrate its proprietary PrintRite3D Real-Time Melt Pool Analytics software platform at Formnext 2019, the additive manufacturing category's premier global exhibition and conference event showcasing the next generation of intelligent industrial production in Frankfurt, Germany on November 19-22.

The latest PrintRite3D version 5.1 contains several enhancements and new features to further strengthen the usability and capabilities of the software to support the industrialization of additive manufacturing for serialized production. PrintRite3D's new features consist of the automated anomaly detection with "Z connectivity" which identifies thermal defects that propagate across multiple layers. The newest software update also features enhanced detail data trend analysis and customizable thresholding to enable automatic user alerts.

Darren Beckett, Sigma Labs' chief technology officer, will exhibit live demonstrations of the company's PrintRite3D in-process quality assurance software to industry executives in attendance at the company's booth in Hall 12, Stand E49. Beckett will also be available for technical reviews at the company's booth throughout the event and is scheduled to present as follows:

Formnext 2019 - Sigma Labs Presentation

Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2019

Time: 12:45 p.m. Central European time

Location: TCT Introducing Stage - Hall 12 - Messe Frankfurt, Ludwig-Erhard-Anlage 1, 60327 Frankfurt, Germany

Formnext 2019 - Sigma Labs Booth

Date: Tuesday, November 19 - Friday, November 22, 2019

Time: All day Central European time

Location: Hall 12, Stand E49

Conference Map: Click here

Beckett commented: "This leading industry event for additive manufacturing and modern industrial production grows every year, clearly demonstrating the elevated interest and new opportunities ahead in additive manufacturing. It's an exciting time for Sigma Labs as a leader in the field, and we're looking forward to showcasing the new PrintRite3D to our industry partners, peers and clients."

Formnext 2019 will bring together the global elite of additive manufacturing and exhibitors from 34 nations. Included among them will be market leaders such as 3D Systems, Additive Industries, Addup, Arburg, BigRep, Carbon, Desktop Metal, DMG Mori, Envisiontec, EOS, ExOne, Farsoon, Formlabs, GE, HP, Keyence, Markforged, Materialise, Matsuura, Prodways, Renishaw, Ricoh, Siemens, Sisma, SLM Solutions, Stratasys, Trumpf, Voxeljet, XJet and many more companies from around the world. At around 55 percent, the proportion of international exhibitors reflects the global importance of Formnext. The biggest exhibitor nations after Germany are China, USA, France, Italy, the UK, Spain and the Netherlands.

For more information or to schedule a meeting with Darren Becket to discuss PrintRite3D, please contact Chris Tyson at SGLB@MZgroup.us or call 949-491-8235. Media interviews and on-site demos are also available upon request. Please contact Julia Wakefield at Rubenstein Public Relations - 212-805-3021.

About Formnext 2019

Formnext 2019 is a leading global trade fair dedicated to additive manufacturing and industrial 3D printing, held in Frankfurt from November 19-22, 2019. Spanning over 600 exhibitors and over 25,000 attendees, Formnext showcases the complex, multifaceted world of additive manufacturing across the entire range of materials used, from polymers to metals and other materials, as well as every process step in state-of-the-art industrial production right up to series production. For more information, please visit the Formnext website at www.formnext.com.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) is a leading developer of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry under the PrintRite3D® brand. Founded in 2010, Sigma is a software company that specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time computer aided inspection (CAI) solutions known as PrintRite3D® for 3D advanced manufacturing technologies. Sigma Labs' advanced computer-aided software product revolutionizes commercial additive manufacturing, enabling non-destructive quality assurance mid-production, uniquely allowing errors to be corrected in real-time. For more information, please visit www.sigmalabsinc.com.

Investor Contact:

Chris Tyson

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

SGLB@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Media Contact:

Julia Wakefield

Vice President

Rubenstein Public Relations

212-805-3021

jwakefield@rubensteinpr.com

www.rubensteinpr.com

SOURCE: Sigma Labs, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/563487/Sigma-Labs-to-Showcase-PrintRite3DR-Software-Platform-at-Formnext-2019-in-Frankfurt-Germany-on-November-19-22-2019