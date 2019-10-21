IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced the appointment of Deborah Orida as an independent director to its board and the retirement of Richard Roedel from the board. Ms. Orida's appointment increases the size of the IHS Markit board to 12 directors. Ms. Orida will also serve on the Human Resources committee of the board.

Ms. Orida is Senior Managing Director Global Head of Active Equities at Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB). She joined CPPIB in 2009 and has held senior leadership roles, including Managing Director, Head of Relationship Investments International, where she covered Europe and Asia. Most recently she was Managing Director and Head of Private Equity Asia, based in Hong Kong. Prior to joining CPPIB, Ms. Orida spent nine years at Goldman Sachs in New York and Toronto.

Richard Roedel has decided not to seek re-election to the board when his current term expires at the annual general meeting of shareholders in April 2020. Roedel, a former chair and CEO of BDO Seidman LLP, has served on the IHS Markit board for 15 years.

Lance Uggla, Chairman and CEO of IHS Markit said: "We are very pleased to have Deborah join our Board of Directors. Her wealth of experience and diverse expertise brings further international perspectives to the board, broadening the global outlook for our firm."

"I would like to thank Richard for his long service and contribution to our board. Over the years, his insights and expertise provided valuable leadership on the board during the important growth phase for our company."

About IHS Markit(www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

