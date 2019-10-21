Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2019) - Body and Mind Inc. (CSE: BAMM) (OTCQB: BMMJ) (the "Company" or "BaM") a multi-state operator is pleased to announce that Brent Reuter has been appointed to the Board of Directors as Australis Capital Inc.'s nominee on the Board of Directors and replaces Scott Dowty who has resigned from the Board or Directors.

Mr. Reuter is the senior vice-president of investor relations and strategy for Australis Capital Inc. and has a long track record of experience driving new revenue growth and managing businesses in the banking and investment sectors. Mr. Reuter has held positions as principal investor relations for Onex Corp., a private equity firm, vice-president of asset management for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and as managing director at Royal Bank of Canada with roles in Hong Kong and New York. In these roles, he built high-value client and strategic partnerships, recruited and developed sales teams, and implemented and executed high-impact revenue coverage models.

"I'm excited to have Brent bring his significant banking and capital markets experience to our board as we continue to expand our operations," stated Michael Mills, President and interim Chief Executive Officer of BaM.

"I'm thrilled to join the Body and Mind board of directors at this pivotal time in the US Cannabis space," said Mr. Reuter. "The opportunity in the industry is compelling and I look forward to working with a group with a strong track record and recognized lifestyle brand."

"On behalf of the directors, officers and shareholders of Body and Mind, I would like to extend our appreciation to Mr. Dowty for his numerous contributions to grow the Company, "stated Mr. Mills. "Scott and the team at Australis have helped accelerate the Body and Mind growth strategy to expand the footprint of the organization and we look forward to their continued support as the Company executes on its multiple fully funded facility construction projects."

About Body and Mind Inc

BaM is a well capitalized publicly traded company investing in high quality medical and recreational cannabis cultivation, production and retail. Body and Mind has a strategic investment by Australis Capital Inc. Our wholly owned Nevada subsidiary was awarded one of the first medical marijuana cultivation licenses and holds cultivation and production licenses. BaM products include dried flower, edibles, oils and extracts as well as GPEN Gio cartridges and Lucid Mood offerings. BaM cannabis strains have won numerous awards including the 2019 Las Vegas Weekly Bud Bracket, Las Vegas Hempfest Cup 2016, High Times Top Ten, the NorCal Secret Cup and the Emerald Cup.

BaM continues to expand operations in Nevada, California, Arkansas and Ohio and is dedicated to increasing shareholder value by focusing time and resources on improving operational efficiencies, facility expansions, state licensing opportunities as well as mergers and acquisitions.

