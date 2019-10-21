Technavio has been monitoring the global frozen food market since 2015 and the market is poised to grow by USD 58.84 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 124-page report with TOC on "Frozen Food Market Analysis Report by Product (frozen ready meals, frozen meat and poultry, frozen fish and sea foods, frozen fruits and vegetables, frozen potato products, and frozen soups), geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts".

The market is driven by growing consumer inclination toward vegan frozen foods. In addition, technological innovations are anticipated to boost the growth of frozen food market.

The growing popularity of veganism in developed countries such as the US and the UK has increased the demand for vegan food products. Consumers in these countries are also exhibiting strong demand for plant-based food products and plant-based dairy alternatives. This is encouraging market vendors to expand their product portfolios with a wide range of vegan offerings. Several vendors are offering vegan frozen burgers, fillets, vegetable balls, and meat-free evening meals made of tofu and wheat-based protein products. Thus, the growing consumer inclination toward vegan frozen is expected to foster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Five Frozen Food Companies:

Conagra Brands Inc.

Conagra Brands Inc. owns and operates businesses across segments such as grocery snacks, refrigerated and frozen, international, food service, and consumer foods. The company offers frozen ready meals, frozen fish and seafood, frozen vegetable, frozen meat, and other food products. The company also offers frozen buttermilk chicken strips, frozen fish fingers, and frozen premium chopped kale.

McCain Foods Limited

McCain Foods Limited owns and operates its business in the prepared foods segment. The company mainly offers frozen potato foods, which includes frozen potato chips, fries, and wedges.

Nestle

Nestle owns and operates the business across various segments, including powdered and liquid beverages, nutrition and health science, milk products and ice cream, PetCare, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and water. The company offers frozen pizzas, frozen meat, and convenient frozen entrees.

Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods owns and operates its business in the frozen foods segment. The company offers frozen food products under its brands iglo, Findus, Birds Eye, Aunt Bessie's, Goodfella's Pizza, and Lutosa. Some of the offerings by the company includes frozen vegetable products, fish fingers, frozen potato products, frozen poultry products, and frozen meals.

Tyson Foods Inc.

Tyson Foods Inc. owns and operates its business across segments such as beef, pork, chicken, and prepared foods. Some of the frozen foods offered by the company include boneless chicken breasts, boneless chicken thigh strips, and chicken wings.

Frozen Food Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Frozen ready meals

Frozen meat and poultry

Frozen fish and seafoods

Frozen fruits and vegetables

Frozen potato products

Frozen soups

Frozen Food Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

