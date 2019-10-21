Accuver's XCAL and XCAP tools now work with Qualcomm's X55 Snapdragon-based devices for testing and launching low-band 5G radio networks

Accuver, a leader in next generation wireless test and measurement solutions, today announced that its XCAL and XCAP tools can support devices based on Qualcomm's Snapdragon X55 chipset for 5G, which supports 5G FDD mode and low-band 5G spectrum, the first in the world.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191021005073/en/

XCAL ENDC features allows users to see LTE and 5G NR KPIs simultaneously (Photo: Business Wire)

Accuver developed its XCAL-M and XCAP-M tools for 5G in February 2018 to assist Samsung and Korea Telecom in launching the world's first pre-standard 5G trial network during the Winter Olympics in South Korea. Now, the entire XCAL tool product line supports 5G NR with multiple chipsets and rich feature sets.

"Several mobile operators are currently relying on Qualcomm's X55 chipset-based devices to launch their low-band 5G networks," said Jinman Kim, Accuver Americas GM. "Accuver offers a faster time to market with XCAL and XCAP tools to readily assist with testing and optimizing their 5G networks."

XCAL-M and XCAP-M are able to provide the following features and capabilities:

Supports Samsung S10 Note10 5G smartphone with Qualcomm X50 chipset and Samsung Exynos chipset

and Supports Qualcomm X55 chipset-based devices

chipset-based devices ENDC Features enabling users to see LTE and 5G NR KPIs (including L1 throughput and PDCP throughput) and messages simultaneously in real time

enabling users to see LTE and 5G NR KPIs (including L1 throughput and PDCP throughput) and messages simultaneously in real time Detailed Beamforming measurement analysis

3GPP Release 15 specifications compliant

compliant Interfaces to Network scanner for FR1 and FR2 bands from PCTel (IBflex HBflex) and Rohde Schwarz (TSME6 TSMA6)

Rich 5G NR KPI information

Accuver is attending Mobile World Congress Americas October 22-24th in Los Angeles, to learn more, please contact Accuver sales for more information at sales.accuver@accuver.com.

About Accuver

Accuver is a leading provider of wireless test and measurement solutions that optimize the performance and reliability of mobile networks. Working with all major network operators, infrastructure vendors, chipset manufacturers and wireless equipment OEMs, we measure, troubleshoot and optimize network performance and wireless service delivery. This involves a seamless blend of user insight, design innovation, software development, cutting-edge engineering, and support services.

www.accuver.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191021005073/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Jessica Lindberg

REQ for Accuver

jlindberg@req.co

703-287-7820