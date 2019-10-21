Celebrity Endorsements Drive the CBD Industry to New Heights

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Whereas cannabis used to be a taboo in most societies, now, the plant is becoming a topic that is publicly endorsed by millions. A handful of celebrities have even done their part to help bring the industry into the global spotlight with their support. Influential figures such as Seth Rogan, Snoop Dogg, Olivia Wilde, Jay Z, Danny DeVito, Wiz Khalifa, and Willie Nelson are just some of the outspoken celebrities helping to put cannabis on the map. Generally, most celebrities have either decided to create their own brand or invest in a cannabis-based operator. For instance, Willie Nelson operates his own cannabis company called "Willie's Reserve." On his site, he sells a variety of products such as pre-rolled joints, dried flower, edibles, and oil concentrates. However, after the passage of the U.S. Farm Bill, many decided to create a CBD brand. Notably, former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski partnered with Abacus Health to launch CBDMedic, a clinical retailer to help with pain management. Moreover, Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand, Goop, announced that it will offer CBD beauty products on its online store, including CBD-based products such as tinctures, lotions, and edibles. Overall, the CBD marketplace is much more attractive because it is legal in the U.S. and many other countries for medicinal purposes. In the U.S., health officials ultimately legalized CBD because it does not cause psychotropic effects on the consumer, unlike its THC counterpart. However, regulators have noted that more research and clinical trials are still needed to further understand the efficacy of CBD, as well as its safety. Nonetheless, as research continues to ramp up, industry experts believe that CBD is the next upcoming and disruptive market. As a result, by 2024, the cannabis market is expected to reach USD 89.1 Billion from USD 14.5 Billion in 2018, according to Mordor Intelligence. Additionally, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 37% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. Newleaf Brands Inc. (OTC: NLBIF) (CSE: NLB), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB), Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. (OTC: HRVSF) (CSE: HARV), KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTC: KSHB), Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc. (OTC: EMHTF) (TSX-V: EMH)

CBD is extremely popular because of its therapeutic effects. Most consumers use CBD to treat minor medical conditions such as headaches, minor pain, and soreness. On the other hand, medical professionals have highlighted that CBD can also treat symptoms associated with severe conditions such as cancer, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and epilepsy. Indeed, reputable athletes such as Mixed Martial Arts and UFC fighters Anthony Pettis, Sergio Pettis, Nick Diaz, and Nate Diaz have praised CBD because it helped them with their pains after fights. Nate and Nick Diaz said that CBD helps them with the healing process and inflammation. The two also mentioned that they would use a CBD vape before and after fights to help them relax. Moreover, American actor Seth Rogan has publicly endorsed the use of CBD and its benefits. Specifically, Rogan is interested in how CBD can help patients suffering from Alzheimer's. Subsequently, Rogan founded a non-profit called Hilarity for Charity that raises awareness and advances progress for the treatment of Alzheimer's. The increasing advocacy has so far led over 14% of U.S. adults to use CBD-based products, according to data by Gallup. The data also discovered that most (40%) of users were using CBD for pain relief. Other consumers used CBD for anxiety (20%), insomnia (11%), and arthritis (8%) relief. Overall, the data from the report is staggering because Gallup conducted the survey just six months after the U.S. legalized CBD. And while the number may seem small compared to other major industries, the CBD market is still in its infancy stage. Now, as the market continues to grow, the number of users is also expected to grow at a rapid pace. "The first time I ever tried CBD was to help soothe my anxiety. I was fed up with taking various pills to try and make me 'better'... It wasn't how I wanted to live my life anymore. So I gave CBD oil a try," said American actor Tom Hanks, according to Binoid. "It was a huge relief for me to feel like myself, yet the edge was gone. A bonus to the whole thing was the relief from various aches and pains I have. Especially the arthritis in my knees. It immediately alleviated 90% of my pain"... "The benefits of CBD oil are unlike anything any pill or medication can do."

Newleaf Brands Inc. (OTC: NLBIF) (CSE: NLB) is also listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker (CSE: NLB). Earlier last week, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary We Are Kured, LLC ("Kured") announced that, "it has successfully manufactured and fulfilled its first large white label 510 thread refill cartridge order for Indiana based distribution company, Must Haves, LLC ("Must Haves"). Must Haves is a well-established CBD distributor within the CBD community and has built strong relationships with CBD retailers around the greater Chicago, USA area.

As previously announced on September 5, 2019, Kured entered into a white label agreement with Must Haves, whereby Must Haves has agreed to purchase Kured's white label 510 thread CBD cartridges for distribution under Must Haves brand. The Must Haves branded 510 thread CBD cartridges include terpene profiles such as Trainwreck and Blueberry Cookies.

Benjamin Martch CEO of Kured and CMO of NewLeaf Brands Inc. commented, 'These white label agreements have proven to be a great move for Kured and the clients that we work with. Kured's white label division offers custom vaporizer products of all different types utilizing our cutting-edge processes and formulations while keeping the ability for custom terpene profiles, look and feel open to the customer's desires. We are able to fill orders of any size or liking in an incredibly short amount of time due to our large in-house manufacturing capacity. We look forward to not only working with existing clients, but also assisting a number of future clients to fulfil their CBD needs.'

ABOUT NewLeaf Brands: NewLeaf Brands, Inc. is an innovative Cannabidiol ("CBD") lifestyle Company. Through the Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries We are Kured, LLC, Drink Fresh Water, LLC, ReLyfe Brand, LLC and TeaLief Brand, LLC the Company's main business activities encompass the development, marketing, and distribution of CBD products (including vaporizer pens/cartridges, hot/cold tea, softgel capsules and beverages) throughout North America, South America, and Europe. In addition, NewLeaf Brands, Inc. has extensive retail and cultivation land investments in Oregon, USA."

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB), headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada with funded capacity in excess of 625,000 kg per annum and sales and operations in 24 countries across five continents, is one of the world's largest and leading cannabis companies. Aurora Cannabis Inc. recently announced that it had received Health Canada licenses for outdoor cultivation at two Canadian sites. The new sites in Quebec and British Columbia will be used for cultivation research to develop new technology, genetics and intellectual property in order to drive sustainable, high-quality outdoor production. Aurora purposefully chose the outdoor sites because they represent two different growing environments. The company will conduct research on cultivation techniques to further excel at growing cannabis in varying climate conditions and will examine approaches to environmentally sustainable cannabis agriculture. "Aurora believes in innovative operations and intensive research and we're applying our approach to outdoor grown cannabis," said Aurora Chief Executive Officer Terry Booth. "Our team plans to use these areas to ensure we are able to consistently grow the high-quality cannabis Aurora has become known for around the world. We're proud to be a Canadian company and this is a further commitment to research and job creation in Canada."

Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. (OTCQX: HRVSF) (CSE: HARV), headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, is a multi-state cannabis operator (MSO) and vertically-integrated cannabis company. Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. recently announced the opening of Harvest of Scranton, the third Harvest-affiliated Pennsylvania dispensary in Scranton. Since beginning operations in 2011, Harvest has become known for quality-driven retail experiences, top operational standards and unwavering commitment to serve the communities we enter. "We are thrilled to be expanding our presence in Pennsylvania," said Harvest Chief Executive Officer Steve White. "As our third Harvest-affiliated location in the state, the Scranton dispensary will bring our leading high-quality and trusted experiences to more Pennsylvanians."

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: KSHB) is the premier producer of ancillary products and services to the cannabis and hemp industries. KushCo Holdings, Inc. recently named Sentia Wellness, a new hemp-derived CBD company with manufacturing and distribution capabilities, as its first brand partner for its new Retail Services division focused on CBD mass distribution, industry education, and compliance. Sentia will utilize KushCo's partnership with C.A. Fortune, a leading full-service national consumer products sales and marketing agency focused on lifestyle brand partnerships, to activate its Social CBD brand across a variety of retail channels. The partnership commenced on October 1st, 2019, and enables Sentia to leverage KushCo's enhanced distribution capabilities across the U.S. with many of the largest conventional retailers. "After having successfully built and delivered a platform of proprietary and value-added products to our highly entrenched customer base, we are excited to begin delivering to customers our higher-value services, with Sentia as the first CBD brand partner under our new Retail Services division," said Jason Vegotsky, KushCo's Chief Revenue Officer and President. "Sentia represents an ideal candidate to tap into the KushCo ecosystem and leverage our mass distribution channels and deep industry knowledge to establish a stronger foothold in the rapidly growing CBD market. They appreciate the need to partner with an industry leader like KushCo that has developed a keen understanding of the regulatory and compliance challenges impacting the CBD industry, along with having a robust distribution network to scale nationwide and turn Social CBD into a household name. This partnership represents the first of many, and we are thrilled to leverage our relationship with C.A. Fortune to drive even higher value for our customers, enhance our margins, and strengthen our competitive moat."

Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc. (OTCQX: EMHTF) (TSX-V: EMH) is a Canadian licensed producer of cannabis products, with strategic initiatives focused on differentiated, value-added product development for medical and adult-use customers supported by novel intellectual property, large-scale cultivation, extraction, and softgel encapsulation, as well as unique marketing and distribution channels. Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. recently shipped 9,960 40-ml units of its SYNC 25 CBD oil to Alberta and Saskatchewan. The Emerald-branded Indica-dominant CBD oil offers consumers a smoke-free product alternative. "CBD oil has become an increasingly popular product on the market today, and our cannabis-derived SYNC 25 is an example of the high-quality products that consumers can expect from Emerald," said Dr. Avtar Dhillon, President and Executive Chairman of Emerald. "With our range of expertise in the research and development of science-driven products, we will continue to expand our product portfolio and meet consumer demand."

