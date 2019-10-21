Scientists at the Tokyo Institute of Technology have developed a carbon nanotube which forms a strong junction with a lead-halide perovskite, improving performance and stability.While perovskites and carbon nanotubes are both hot topics for research, few studies have looked at combinations of the two. Research to date has established, while pure carbon nanotubes can boost the efficiency of perovskites when used as an electrode layer, the two do not bond well, leading to potential problems at the interface between layers. Scientists at the Tokyo Institute of Technology chose to study that bonding ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...