PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the appointment of Steve Pocock as vice president, architectural coatings, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) north and east, effective immediately. He will report to Tim Knavish, PPG executive vice president.

In this expanded role, Pocock will lead PPG's architectural coatings teams in the region, build the PPG brand assortment, drive team engagement and innovation, create increased value for customers and deliver outstanding results for our shareholders.

Pocock joined Sigma Kalon in early 2000, which was later acquired by PPG, as a national accounts controller. He progressed through a number of commercial roles of increasing responsibility before his appointment as general manager, architectural coatings, UK and Ireland, in 2010. Pocock was then appointed general manager, architectural coatings, EMEA north and China.

"Under his leadership, Steve has been instrumental in growing the business and building a strong team throughout his time with PPG," said Knavish. "Steve is well-positioned for success in this new role as we continue to strengthen and grow our business in this important region."

