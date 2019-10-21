Global Partners LP Raises Over $65,000 for Cure Rare Disease

Fueling groundbreaking development of precision medicine therapeutics to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy and more.

BOSTON, MA, / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2019 / Global Partners LP, a third-generation family-founded business, operating one of the largest networks of gas stations and convenience stores in the Northeast, announced today that it raised over $65,000 for Cure Rare Disease (CRD), a Boston-based non-profit organization committed to the development of precision medicine therapeutics that combat select rare diseases impacting millions of people nationwide.

Four-week program included $1 ask and cashbox collection campaign at approximately 300 local stores.

Founder of CRD, Rich Horgan, is a local entrepreneur who aims to save his brother Terry, who has been battling against DMD, plus thousands of others.

About Cure Rare Disease

Cure Rare Disease (CRD) is a Boston-based nonprofit biotechnology company founded by Rich Horgan, Blavatnik Life Science Entrepreneur-in-Residence at Harvard Business School who has witnessed three generations of his family affected by Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a fatal, neuromuscular disease. As anyone who is touched by a fatal, rare disease knows, time is of the essence. To overcome the obstacles inherent in the existing model of drug development, CRD has taken a new approach, forming an unprecedented collaboration with leading researchers and institutions nationwide in genetics, genomics, bioinformatics and biotechnology. Horgan and team are pioneering the development of a new platform for customized therapeutic treatments that can be applied to a range of rare, genetic diseases, and aim to inspire hope for a cure. Learn more at www.cureraredisease.org.

About Global Partners

Global Partners delivers the energy, goods and services that make life better. With an extensive network of terminals, gas stations and convenience stores, Global helps people heat their homes, operate their businesses and get where they're going conveniently and quickly. Centered in the Northeast, the company is a third-generation, family-founded business with operations throughout the U.S. Global is committed to strategic growth and to supporting the communities where it works. Learn more at www.globalp.com.

