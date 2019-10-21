"The Workiva platform is the fastest, safest and most sophisticated data management engine available today," states a Stevie Awards judge.

Workiva (NYSE:WK), provider of the world's leading connected reporting and compliance platform, has won a Gold Stevie Award for Company of the Year in the large software company category in The 16th Annual International Business Awards. The awards were presented at a gala ceremony in Vienna, Austria on October 19.

"Workiva is honored to be recognized globally with a Gold Stevie Award," said Marty Vanderploeg, CEO of Workiva. "We give our employees the freedom and resources they need backed by our culture of collaboration and inclusion to help our customers around the world build trust with connected reporting."

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. A record total of more than 4,000 nominations from organizations of various sizes and industries in 74 nations and territories were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

More than 250 executives worldwide served as Stevie Awards judges from May through August. Here are some of the judges' comments about Workiva:

"Superb rapid growth without compromising product quality and customer satisfaction. Workiva indeed has great solutions."

"The Workiva platform is the fastest, safest and most sophisticated data management engine available today."

"Workiva is committed to exceeding industry standards in data protection."

"Workiva provides the flexibility to identify and adapt to changing regulatory and management needs, which is important to their worldwide customers."

"A very strong submission from an established organization and an excellent example of a range of solutions essential to any CFO office."

"The IBA judges from across the world were highly impressed with the nominations they reviewed this year. With the level of achievement documented in the nominations from 74 nations, the Stevie Awards are proud to honor organizations that demonstrate a high level of achievement in a variety of industries," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

Workiva has received 19 Stevie Awards since 2016, including a Gold Stevie Award for Employer of the Year in the Stevie Awards for Great Employers in September 2019.

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevie Awards recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

About Workiva

Workiva, the leading cloud provider of connected reporting and compliance solutions, is used by thousands of enterprises across 180 countries, including more than 75 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and by government agencies. Our customers have linked over five billion data elements to trust their data, reduce risk and save time. For more information about Workiva (NYSE:WK), please visit workiva.com.

Request a Workiva demo: www.workiva.com/request-demo

Read the Workiva blog: www.workiva.com/blog

Follow Workiva on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/workiva

Like Workiva on Facebook: www.facebook.com/workiva/

Follow Workiva on Twitter: www.twitter.com/Workiva

FORTUNE and FORTUNE 500 are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. FORTUNE and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Workiva Inc. Note: Claim not confirmed by FORTUNE or Fortune Media IP Limited.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191021005178/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Kevin McCarthy

Workiva Inc.

(515) 663-4471

press@workiva.com