Technavio has been monitoring the global hand sanitizer market since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 590.7 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191021005382/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global hand sanitizer market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Hand Sanitizer Market Analysis Report by Distribution channel (offline distribution and online distribution), by Product (gel, foam, spray, and wipes), by End-users (commercial, residential, and institutional), by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023.

The market is driven by the increase in new product launches. In addition, the growing popularity of hand sanitizers as a preventive measure is anticipated to further boost the growth of the hand sanitizer market.

Vendors are focusing on increasing their market share and expanding their customer base by introducing new products in the market. They are introducing certified organic and fair-trade products that contain ingredients such as organic glycerin. For instance, a new Peppermint scented organic hand sanitizer was recently launched by Dr. Bronner's. Similarly, vendors are developing products that minimize product wastage and allow dosage control. For instance, the Savlon brand of sanitizers, especially for kids was launched by ITC. Thus, the increasing launch of such products is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Hand Sanitizer Market Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. offers various products through the business segment, healthcare. Under this segment, the company offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, and oral care solutions.

GOJO Industries Inc.

GOJO Industries Inc. offers various products through the product segment, hand hygiene products. The company offers various types of hand hygiene products such as hand sanitizers, soaps, sanitizing wipes, handwash, and others.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc offers various products through its health segment. Under this segment, the company offers health relief products, health hygiene products, health and wellness products, infant and child nutrition products, and others.

Unilever Group

Unilever Group Plc offers various products through the business segment, beauty and personal care. Under this segment, the company offers hair care products, skin cleansing products, deodorants, skin care products, and oral care products.

Vi-Jon Inc.

Vi-Jon Inc. offers various products through the personal care segment. The company offers various personal care products such as mouth wash, hand sanitizer, hand soap, nail polish remover, and others.

Hand Sanitizer Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Gel

Foam

Spray

Wipes

Hand Sanitizer Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

