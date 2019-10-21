Abeona Therapeutics Inc.: Abeona Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the 27th European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT) Congress

NEW YORK and CLEVELAND, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO), a fully-integrated leader in gene and cell therapy, today announced the presentations of data from the Transpher A Study, the Company's ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating ABO-102 for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA), and research updates from its library of novel AIMTM adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids at the 27th European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT) Congress, to be held October 22-25, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.



The data will be presented as follows:

Safety, Tolerability, Biopotency and Neurocognitive Data of ABO-102 in Transpher A, an Open-Label, Multicenter, Single-Dose, Dose-Escalation, Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial in Sanfilippo Syndrome type A (Mucopolysaccharidosis IIIA)

Oral Presentation #039

Presenter: Maria Jose de Castro, M.D., Hospital Universitario Santiago de Compostela

Session 4c: Metabolic and Genetic Diseases

Date/Time: Friday, October 25, 2019, 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. CEST

Location: Room 112

Novel AAV Capsids Show Increased Evasion to Neutralizing Antibodies Against Natural Serotypes

Poster P347

Session Title: Poster Session I

Date/Time: Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. CEST

Location: Multipurpose Hall

Development of an Improved Novel AAV Capsids for Intramuscular Delivery

Poster P027

Session Title: Poster Session I

Date/Time: Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. CEST

Location: Multipurpose Hall

Novel AAV Capsids for Delivery to the Retina by Intravitreal Administration

Poster P009

Session Title: Poster Session I

Date/Time: Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. CEST

Location: Multipurpose Hall

Development of a Novel AAV Capsid with Improved PNS Tropism for Treating Pompe Disease by Intravenous Administration

Poster P007

Session Title: Poster Session I

Date/Time: Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. CEST

Location: Multipurpose Hall

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene and cell therapies for serious diseases. The Company's clinical programs include EB-101, its autologous, gene-corrected cell therapy for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, as well as ABO-102 and ABO-101, novel AAV9-based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome types A and B.

