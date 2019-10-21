Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 21.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J84E ISIN: US00287Y1091 Ticker-Symbol: 4AB 
Tradegate
21.10.19
15:56 Uhr
68,40 Euro
-0,20
-0,29 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ABBVIE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABBVIE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
68,40
68,60
16:11
68,40
68,60
16:05
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ABBVIE
ABBVIE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ABBVIE INC68,40-0,29 %