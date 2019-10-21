Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2019) - Isracann Biosciences Inc. (CSE: IPOT) is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange, trading under the symbol "IPOT", following the reverse take-over of Atlas Blockchain Group. Isracann is an Israeli-based cannabis company focused on becoming a premier cannabis producer offering low-cost production targeting undersupplied, major European marketplaces.





Based in Israel's agricultural sector, the company will leverage its development within the most experienced country in the world with respect to cannabis research. Situated southeast of Tel Aviv in an area with ideal humidity, temperature and growing conditions, the company expects to be an ultra-low-cost producer of medical cannabis, anticipating a production cost of only $0.40 per gram.

Very similar to the Canadian regime, Isracann holds preliminary licences to build and cultivate on its 230,000 square feet of land. Completion of construction and GAP/GSP certification allows for final cultivation license. The fully funded 12 canopy layout offers excellent modularity for irrigation, electrical distribution and maintenance.

Israel also possesses a rich history and relationship with cannabis, which is widely accepted domestically, making Israel among the highest cannabis use-per-capita in the world at over 27%, which represents a massively underserved domestic market offering significant and immediate opportunities for expansion. In 2007 Israel became the first country to allow medical research and cannabis cultivation and is now poised to become the 3rd country behind Canada and Netherlands to allow exports. Medical cannabis is permitted in 10 European countries, with the European Union medical market estimated to be US$64 billion by 2028.

