CNH Industrial N.V.: Magirus presents world's first gas-powered fire engine

Magirus has unveiled the world's first CNG-powered (compressed natural gas) fire-fighting vehicle, the Compact class (H)LF 10. This ground breaking fire engine is the latest addition to the Brand's "Innovative Drive Line" series which sees the development and application of alternative drive technology to the Magirus range of fire-fighting vehicles.

London, October 21, 2019

The (H)LF gas-powered fire engine from Magirus, the global firefighting brand of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI), represents the next step in the implementation of the Brand's long-term strategy to produce a comprehensive range of reliable, environmentally friendly fire-fighting vehicles - a strategy which first bore fruit in 2018 with the manufacture of the first fully electric, zero-emission Magirus fire engine.

Vehicles in the Magirus "Innovative Drive Line (iDL)" series benefit from the latest developments from sister brand, FPT Industrial, in the field of alternative powertrain technology for use in the manufacture of its innovative fire fighting vehicles. The first CNG-powered fire engine, unveiled in Ulm, Germany is a direct result of this and is already in production offering a practical solution to fire departments and local authorities across the globe in their quest for more sustainable municipal vehicles.

The (H)LF 10 is built on the renowned IVECO Eurocargo "Natural Power" 4x2 chassis, and has a capacity of 420 liters of CNG. The vehicle has a range of up to 300 kilometers or a pump operation of up to four hours. The CNG installation conforms to the latest and most stringent safety guidelines with the natural gas engine offering significant benefits in terms of reducing both NOx and CO 2 emissions. The interior design of the fire engine reinforces its sustainable credentials with additional heating for the crew compartment powered by natural gas, a hydrogen generator together with battery-powered fans and rescue devices.

With the (H)LF 10 gas-powered fire engine, Magirus has raised the bar in the development and manufacture of sustainable firefighting vehicles creating a powerful, low-emission machine to meet increasing demand from municipalities and public organizations, who have increasing focus on utilizing environmentally friendly solutions.

CNH Industrial's brands have a long history in developing and commercializing natural gas-powered vehicles. Since pioneering natural gas technology some 20 years ago, FPT Industrial has produced more than 50,000 natural gas engines, running on both compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG). There are some 28,000 natural gas-powered vehicles from CNH Industrial's truck and bus brands IVECO and IVECO BUS on the road today, making them the absolute European leaders in this segment. Furthermore, New Holland Agriculture and CASE Construction Equipment are pioneering the use of methane in the off road segment.

