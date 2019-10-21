QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: QIA) plans as previously announced to release its report on results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2019 on Wednesday, October 30 at approximately 21:05 Central European Time (CET) 16:05 Eastern Standard Time (EDT).

A conference call is planned for Thursday, October 31, at 14:00 CET 9:00 EDT hosted by Thierry Bernard, Interim Chief Executive Officer, and Roland Sackers, Chief Financial Officer. (For Europe: Due to the U.S. time switch, distribution of our Q3 report and the timing of our investor conference call (14:00 instead of 15:00) will be held one hour earlier than usual.)

Conference call and webcast details

The conference call will begin at 14:00 CET 9:00 EDT on Thursday, October 31, 2019.

Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing:

+1 646 828 8193 (U.S.), +44 (0)330 336 9125 (UK), +49 (0)69 2222 25574 (Germany).

To avoid waiting time, please join the event conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.

Quoting the following Conference ID: 5580077 to the answering operator.

The webcast will be accessible at:

https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1259135&tp_key=60e395eda7

A conference call replay will be available by using the following link:

https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1259135&tp_key=60e395eda7

Contact: IR@qiagen.com

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of June 30, 2019, QIAGEN employed approximately 5,200 people in over 35 locations worldwide.

Further information can be found at http://www.qiagen.com.

Contacts:

John Gilardi

Vice President Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

+49 2103 29 11711

+1 240 686 2222

Email: ir@qiagen.com

Phoebe Loh

Associate Director Investor Relations

+49 2103 29 11457

Email: ir@qiagen.com