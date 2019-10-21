Technavio has been monitoring the global industrial heat pumps market since 2017 and the market is poised to grow by USD 148.26 million, progressing at a CAGR of nearly 5% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191021005424/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global industrial heat pumps market published during 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 132-page report with TOC on "Industrial Heat Pumps Market Analysis Report by End-Users (Paper and Pulp, Food and Beverage, Chemical, Automotive, and Others), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023".

The market is driven by the growing focus on high-temperature heat pumps. In addition, the emerging demand for advanced heat pumps is anticipated to boost the growth of the industrial heat pumps market.

The rise in the number of high-temperature applications across end-user industries has increased the demand for high-temperature heat pumps. For instance, processes such as washing, evaporation, and drying operate at temperatures as high as 302oF. To cater to such high temperature requirements from end-user, vendors are increasing their focus toward the development of high-temperature heat pumps. With ongoing transition and increasing government regulations regarding the use of renewables, the demand for advanced heat pumps is expected to increase further during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for FREE.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Industrial Heat Pumps Companies:

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES operates its business across segments such as air conditioning, chemicals, oil hydraulics, and defense. The company offers a wide range of heat pumps. Enfinity Vertical Floor Mounted Water Source Heat Pumps and Enfinity Console In-Room Water Source Heat Pumps are some of the popular offerings by the company.

Emerson Electric Co

Emerson Electric Co operates its business across two segments, namely automation solutions and commercial and residential solutions. The company offers Vilter single-screw compressors.

Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls operates its business across two segments, namely Building Technologies Solutions and Power Solutions. The company offers a wide range of heat pumps. Some of the products offered by the company include SABROE HeatPAC, YHAP-C Absorption Heat Pumps, and Water Source Heat Pumps.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation operates its business across various segments such as energy and electric systems, industrial automation systems, information and communication systems, electronic devices, home appliances, and others. The company offers a wide range of heat pumps. Some of the popular offerings by the company include air-to-water reversible heat pumps, air-to-water heat pumps (only heating), water-to-water reversible heat pumps, water-to-water heat pumps (heating only), and water-to-water heat pumps (reversible on the hydraulic side).

Robert Bosch GmbH

Robert Bosch GmbH operates its business across segments such as mobility solutions, industrial technology, consumer goods, and energy and building technology. The company offers a wide range of heat pumps. Some of the popular offerings by the company include Scroll Water Source Heat Pump and GHP AWO 38 Heat Pump.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Industrial Heat Pumps End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Paper and pulp

Food and beverage

Chemical

Automotive

Others

Industrial Heat Pumps Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Waste Heat Recovery Market Global waste heat recovery market by end-users (chemical, petroleum refining, paper, commercial and institutional, food and beverages, metal, and other end-users) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global Water Desalination Pumps Market Global water desalination pumps market by product (centrifugal and PD), application (RO, MED, MSF, and others), and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191021005424/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/