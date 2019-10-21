AVer's budget-friendly E Series charging carts, E24c and E32c, include all the features needed for any classroom size, providing an economical solution to managing a range of classroom devices. Intelligent charging creates more time for teaching and less anxiety over managing devices. By simply connecting the E24c or the E32c to a power outlet they automatically circulate charge to 24 or 32 devices including tablets, laptops and Chromebooks up to 14'. The sleek design ensures they can fit in the most confined spaces leaving more learning space for the classroom.

Smart Cycle Charging Technology. The E Series provides an even device charging cycle that automatically regulates charging between each row of devices. The solid steel construction and two-point steel locking mechanism provides durable device protection, keeping devices safe from theft and damage.

Streamlined Cable and Power Management protects classroom devices from circuit overloads without any program setup. Tablets, laptops, and Chromebooks can be stored with ease and are perfectly safe while charging. AVER provides 5 years electrical warranty and 10 years mechanical warranty.

Rene Buhay, AVer Europe Vice President of Sales Marketing, comments: "Say goodbye to tangled cables and damaged devices. The AVer E Series charging carts save hassle and time and let teachers teach."

E32C Price: £899ex VAT

E24C Price: £799ex VAT

E32c: Specifications http://presentation.avereurope.com/model/e32c

E24c Specifications http://presentation.avereurope.com/model/e24c

www.avereurope.com

Contact brookscomm for high res images and review opportunities.

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe provides intelligent technological solutions to harness the power of visual communications for business and education.

With over 20 years of research, development and manufacturing excellence, AVer holds numerous international design, innovation, application, and service awards for exceptional product usability, reliability and customer satisfaction, sustaining a market leadership position with top quality products and services.

