Regulatory News:

This summer, Arkema (Paris:AKE) successfully brought on stream a new 90,000-ton acrylic acid reactor at its Clear Lake, Texas site to support the growth of its North American customers in the superabsorbents, paints, adhesives and water treatment markets.

Arkema has successfully brought on stream, and on schedule, a new 90,000-ton per year acrylic acid reactor at its Clear Lake, Texas site. Equipped with the latest production technologies, this new reactor replaces two decommissioned reactors of 45,000 tons each. This investment of approximately US$ 90 million positions Clear Lake as one of the most competitive acrylic acid sites in the United States.

This new capacity will enable the Group to support the growth of its North American customers in markets such as superabsorbents, paints and coatings, adhesives, and polymers for water treatment and enhanced oil and gas recovery. This expansion consolidates Arkema's position as the second largest producer of acrylic acid in the region.

A designer of materials and innovative solutions, Arkema shapes materials and creates new uses that accelerate customer performance. Our balanced business portfolio spans high-performance materials, industrial specialties and coating solutions. Our globally recognized brands are ranked among the leaders in the markets we serve. Reporting annual sales of €8.8 billion in 2018, we employ approximately 20,000 people worldwide and operate in close to 55 countries. We are committed to active engagement with all our stakeholders. Our research centers in North America, France and Asia concentrate on advances in bio-based products, new energies, water management, electronic solutions, lightweight materials and design, home efficiency and insulation. www.arkema.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191021005450/en/

Contacts:

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS

Béatrice Zilm +33 1 49 00 75 58 beatrice.zilm@arkema.com

Arié Taïeb +33 1 49 00 72 07 arie.taieb@arkema.com

Peter Farren +33 1 49 00 73 12 peter.farren@arkema.com

MEDIA CONTACTS

Gilles Galinier +33 1 49 00 70 07 gilles.galinier@arkema.com

Véronique Obrecht +33 1 49 00 88 41 veronique.obrecht@arkema.com