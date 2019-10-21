Ormond Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2019) - Rooshine, Inc. (OTC Pink: RSAU). Rooshine's first shipment of Dark Rum has officially cleared US Customs and arrived at Park Street Distributors in Miami. The initial half container of 6,000 bottles of Rooshine Dark Rum should result in $240,000 in revenues this quarter.

Recently, Rooshine significantly increased our assets further with the acquisition of $450,000 worth of additional barrels, machinery and materials. The additional machinery is placed at Beach Craft Spirits Limited, of Nairn, Scotland, to increase their capacity to produce Rooshine's Treasure; a unique Port Barrel Rum. The barrels and materials add to the resources Rooshine needs for increased shipments of bulk spirits to the USA and the rest of the world.

Larry R. Curran, CEO of Rooshine, Inc., stated, "FINALLY! After more delays than you can imagine, we are on our way. We resolved US Customs delays, import delays, BREXIT delays, we even had outside delays in one area causing more delays in others. However, the tide has finally turned. Our first shipment of Rooshine Rum is at Park Street, a large and influential distributor of liquors in the US and Europe. Subsequent shipments should follow considerably faster in the future. We expect to distill and ship in this quarter enough bulk Rooshine for another 23,000 bottles of Rooshine products for the USA.

The company will continue providing updates as we continue our growth. Thanks to our loyal shareholders for their patience. And, as I have said before, our little upstart company is about to be not so little any longer. I'm very excited about our future."

About Rooshine, Inc.

The Company was formed under the laws of the State of Nevada in April 1998. The Company's business is currently focused on the importation, distribution and sale of high-end alcoholic spirits. The Company has a Brand Licensing Agreement with The International Spirit Vault Ltd (ISV) (f/k/a Cloudburst Distribution Pty Ltd.), to be the exclusive distributor of ISV's Rooshine brand of spirits in North America and world-wide on a non-exclusive basis. Rooshine's proprietary processes allow spirits to taste like a smooth 20-year aged spirit after aging only a week. Rooshine's smoking process allows the permanent infusion of smoky flavors that last the entire bottle.

Statement as to Forward-Looking Statements - Forward-Looking Statements certain statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "future," "may," "will," "would," "should," "plan," "projected, " "intend," and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company's future operating results are dependent upon many factors, including but not limited to the Company's ability to: (i) obtain sufficient capital or a strategic business arrangement to fund its expansion plans; (ii) build the management and human resources and infrastructure necessary to support the growth of its business; (iii) competitive factors and developments beyond the Company's control; and (iv) other risk factors. We assume no obligation to update the information contained in this news release.

Contact:



Larry Curran, CEO, Rooshine, Inc.

386-673-7246

Larry@ChooseRain.com

www.drinkrooshine.com

Twitter: @rooshine

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48940