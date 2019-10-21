Technavio has been monitoring the global industrial water storage tanks market since 2018 and the market is poised to grow by USD 537.78 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 132-page research report with TOC on "Industrial Water Storage Tanks Market Analysis Report by Product (concrete tanks, steel tanks, and other tanks), by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the stringent government regulations for wastewater treatment. In addition, the development of new wastewater treatment systems is anticipated to further boost the growth of the industrial water storage tanks market.

The discharge of wastewater from industries into freshwater bodies such as rivers, lakes, and other public water bodies is harmful to the environment and life as it has a significant amount of toxins in it. This has caused governments of many countries to come up with regulations to control the discharge of wastewater and preserve natural water bodies. This is driving the need for industrial water storage tanks for water treatment to improve the quality of water and conserve water. Thus, the increasing stringent government regulations for wastewater treatment are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Industrial Water Storage Tanks Market Companies:

CROM

CROM offers various types of tanks for water, wastewater, and other industrial applications. They also offer specialty coatings, structural repair, retrofit, and modifications. Apart from these, the company also offers concrete water storage tanks.

CST Industries

CST Industries offers storage tanks with different materials for various industrial applications. They not only offer various types of domes, vaults, and covers but also tanks and covers for bioenergy storage.

DN Tanks

DN Tanks offers various types of wastewater storage tanks such as classifiers, digesters and sludge storage, and reclaim and reuse storage. The company also offers thermal energy storage systems for industrial and commercial facilities.

Promax Plastics

Promax Plastics offers water tanks, colostrum tanks, insulated tanks, and other types of tanks. They also offer water tanks, rain harvesting and accessories, bulk bins, industrial tanks, gas bottle covers, and underground tanks.

ZCL Composites

ZCL Composites offers various fuel storage solutions. The company not only offers water and wastewater storage solutions but also oil and gas storage solutions. The company is focusing on adopting various strategies to expand its business across regions.

Industrial Water Storage Tanks Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Concrete tanks

Steel tanks

Other tanks

Industrial Water Storage Tanks Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

North America

APAC

Europe

MEA

South America

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

