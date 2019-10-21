The Chaoyang facility is the largest of the first batch of central-subsidy-free solar projects approved in the world's biggest solar marketplace. China Power has awarded three construction contracts to entities owned by its SPIC parent company.Hong Kong-registered energy company China Power International today offered an insight into its work on the largest of China's first batch of grid-parity solar demonstration projects. The power company, a subsidiary of the State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC) is developing a 500 MW solar project free of central government subsidy across 12 townships ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...