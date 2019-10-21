Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 21.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 936263 ISIN: GB0003385308 Ticker-Symbol: P8W 
Berlin
21.10.19
08:08 Uhr
29,000 Euro
-0,150
-0,51 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
21.10.2019 | 16:49
(44 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 September 2019

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 September 2019

PR Newswire

London, October 21

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC

21 October 2019

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 September 2019

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 30 September 2019 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.Hemscott.com/nsm.do and on the Company's website, www.worldwidewh.com.

- ENDS

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 008 4913


© 2019 PR Newswire