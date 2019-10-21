Experienced Business Executive to Lead Transformative Indoor Positioning Company

The Board of Directors of Forkbeard Technologies AS announced today that it has appointed Ingvar Aaberg as the Company's Chief Executive Officer. Wilfred Booij,Ph.D who held dual roles as CEO and CTO will now focus his efforts as CTO on expanding and accelerating development of Forkbeard's groundbreaking platform which provides unparalleled accuracy and reliability for indoor positioning of smart phones, tablets and other smart devices.

"Ingvar's broad background as an executive in technology companies from large international corporations to small start-ups, makes him the ideal person to step in as CEO as Forkbeard prepares for market launch in 2020 and the exciting future ahead," said Knut Sandven, Forkbeard Chairman of the Board. "With Ingvar and Wilfred leading the charge, Forkbeard is poised to make a big impact and bring the benefits of truly accurate and accessible indoor positioning to people around the globe."

Mr. Aaberg's career spans over 25 years in the IT and communication industries and most recently includes working for Telenor ASA, a multinational telecommunications company as Vice President leading digital marketing transformation and also building their voice and messaging strategy. Prior to Telenor, Mr. Aaberg served as CEO for Paradial AS, a leading videoconference and Voice Over IP (VoIP) company before successfully selling the company to Logitech. Mr. Aaberg earned his MS and BA in Computer Science from the University of California, San Diego (UCSD).

About Forkbeard

Forkbeard's innovative platform leverages industry-standard onboard smartphone audio processing capabilities to deliver centimeter-level location accuracy with sub-second latency, and always 100% room-level accuracy. Presently in extensive use in medical facilities worldwide, indoor positioning technology impacts dozens of enterprise industries including logistics, warehousing, smart buildings and homes, data centers, manufacturing plants, retail, hospitality, and more.

Forkbeard Technologies AS will present and demonstrate its revolutionary mobile indoor positioning technology at MWC 2019 (formerly Mobile World Congress), Tuesday through Thursday, October 22-24, Booth #1231 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Forkbeard will also exhibit at Showstoppers at MWC, Monday, October 21, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m., at the JW Marriott, 900 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles.

