The medical education market size is expected to post a CAGR of over 17% during the period 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

The growth in the number of online medical education programs is one of the major reasons for the medical education market growth. The popularity of online medical courses is increasing significantly among both students and universities that offer medical degrees. The growing demand for online courses is attributed to various benefits offered by online learning compared to traditional learning. The availability of online medical courses allow students to schedule and complete modules as per their convenience. Furthermore, online courses provide learners with opportunities to discuss topics with mentors or peers on discussion forums. Moreover, vendors are leveraging smartphones and are creating mobile applications to increase their customer base.

As per Technavio, the gamification of medical education will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2024.

Medical Education Market: Gamification in Medical Education

Gamification is gaining immense popularity in the education industry and is expected to be one of the key trends in the medical education sector during the forecast period. Gamification allows students to learn in a practical environment. Furthermore, gamification methods, such as online quizzes, are considered more engaging because of their interactive learning techniques. Institutes such as the University of Eastern Finland have already started promoting gamification in their medical education courses.

"Apart from gamification in medical education, other factors such as the rise in the number of medical bootcamps, and the increase in partnerships between medical universities and associations will have a positive impact on the medical education market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Medical Education Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the medical education marketby geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America), learning method (blended learning and online learning) and courses (graduate courses, certifications and training, and post-graduate courses).

The North American region led the market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. The growth of the medical education market share in North America can be attributed to factors such as the increasing enrollments in distance-learning medical degrees, and the extensive adoption of blended learning methodologies in North American medical schools.

