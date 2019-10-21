David Greenwald: Keynote Speaker Jefferey Deskovic To Discuss Wrongful Convictions Featuring the Anand Jon Case at Upcoming "Reforming the Prosecution System" Event In California

DAVIS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2019 / Keynote speaker Jeffrey Deskovic will address the attendees of the upcoming Davis Vanguard's Annual Fundraiser, Reforming the Prosecution System, regarding the justice system and wrongfully convicted individuals such as International Fashion Designer Anand Jon Alexander.

Jeffrey Deskovic, alongside other speakers such as Satana Deberry ( Durham, N.C top prosecutor), Genevieve Jones-Wright, Noah Phillips (former prosecutor in Sacramento) , and Lisa Rea ( President of Restorative Justice International, will discuss the implications of the prosecution system on those who are wrongfully convicted, while highlighting cases.

While some of the falsely accused and wrongfully convicted individuals Like Brian Banks, Jack Sagin and Obie Anthony have started to receive long overdue justice,fellow exoneree turned activist Jeffrey Deskovic states how others with evidence of factual innocence need to be granted relief: "Anand Jon's case is fraught with prosecutorial misconduct and bad lawyering. It is no wonder he was wrongfully convicted."

As someone with first-hand knowledge of how drastically prosecutorial misconduct can derail the lives of the innocent, Jeffrey Deskovic and other prominent speakers will shed light on the shortcomings of the justice system.

The fundraiser helps to fund the popular Vanguard's Court Watch program, which operates in San Francisco, Sacramento, and Yolo Counties throughout California. The Vanguard Court Watch is a unique entity that reports on prosecutorial misconduct and over-prosecution and related happenings in real time.

The annual event will take place on Saturday October 26 at the Davis Community Church located at 412 C Street in Davis, California. The doors to the venue will open at 5:00 PM, with a light dinner and refreshments being served.

