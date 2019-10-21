Regulatory News:

1. Summary of the notification

X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE, listed on Euronext Paris, has received on 17 October 2019 a transparency notification. This transparency notification by Ameriprise Financial, Inc., as the ultimate parent company of Threadneedle Asset Management Limited, indicates that the number of voting rights held by Threadneedle Asset Management Limited has fallen below 5.00% of the shares in X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE.

With 5% being the lowest threshold triggering a transparency notification, the exact number of voting rights being held by Threadneedle Asset Management Limited has not been provided.

This publication is made by X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings.

2. Content of the notification

The notification dated 17 October 2019 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights; downward crossing of the lowest threshold

Notification by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

Transaction date

14 October 2019

Threshold that is crossed (in %)

5

Denominator

130,781,669

Notified details

Not applicable

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

Threadneedle Asset Management Limited is an investment adviser which manages funds and accounts which hold the shares reported in this filing.

Threadneedle Asset Management Limited is wholly owned by TC Financing Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by TAM UK Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings SARL, which is itself wholly owned by Ameriprise International Holdings GmbH, which is itself wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

3. Miscellaneous

The notification can be consulted on the website of X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE via this link:

https://www.xfab.com/fileadmin/X-FAB/Investor_Relations/Transparency/Joint_Transparency_Notification_17Oct2019.pdf

