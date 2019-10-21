Manitex International Inc.: Manitex International, Inc. Announces Approximately $1.2 Million in New Orders Taken at GIS Show in Piacenza, Italy, October 3-5 2019

Innovative Products from PM, Oil & Steel, and Valla on Display

BRIDGEVIEW, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2019 / Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX), a leading international provider of cranes and specialized industrial equipment, today announced that its participation at the recent GIS exhibition at Piacenza, Italy generated approximately $1.2 million in new orders among the featured product lines, PM knuckle boom cranes, Oil & Steel "O&S" aerial work platforms and Valla industrial mobile cranes.

Manitex sales leaders from throughout the organization hosted visiting customers and dealers from all over Europe, Asia, and other regions where Manitex's products are sold and supported. The show featured Manitex products making their Italian market debut, including the Valla V70R industrial crane, which was sold right from the trade show lot to a large Finnish industrial customer.

The new O&S products emphasized innovative environmental benefits and performance in particularly tight job sites, including the new "O&S" Octopus 14E environmentally-friendly "spider' lift, new Scorpion 1812H truck-mounted telescopic boom aerial work platform and the latest Snake 2111J- Plus articulated boom truck-mounted aerial work platform featuring the new H-system outriggers.

Standing tall on display was one of the larger cranes from the PM line - the 58.5 SP complete with six-section jib and a maximum hydraulic reach with jib of 34m. This "SP' version offers a maximum load moment of 54.6t-m and features double-linkage and PM's Smart Plus system. It is estimated that the market for this machine could be in the range of $60 million dollars per year.

Steve Filipov, Chief Executive Officer of Manitex, commented, "The GIS is a great venue for our innovative new cranes and industrial products. Our diverse global products, within the lifting category, were well-received at the show. We are proud to announce these new orders and look forward to other exciting new global opportunities that came from the show."

