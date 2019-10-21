Cantabio Pharmaceuticals Inc.: Cantabio Pharmaceuticals and Luxembourg Institute of Health Collaborate to Research the Therapeutic targeting of the DJ-1 Protein to Treat Immune Associated Diseases

Collaboration aims to explore the use of Cantabio's DJ-1 protein targeting small molecule drug candidates in immune associated diseases at Luxembourg Institute of Health

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2019 / Cantabio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Cantabio" or the "Company"), a preclinical stage pharmaceutical company developing disease modifying therapeutics for Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and related neurological disorders, today announced its collaboration with the Luxembourg Institute of Health (LIH) in Luxembourg to evaluate the therapeutic potential of the company's novel, proprietary small molecule drug candidates targeting the DJ-1 protein for their potential of treating immune associated diseases. The partnership brings together Cantabio's novel approach to targeting the DJ-1 protein and the LIH's research excellence in immune associated/mediated diseases.

DJ-1 is well known as an important target for the treatment of a number of diseases such as Parkinson's disease. Cantabio has been developing novel small molecule therapeutic program targeting the DJ-1 protein with a focus on Parkinson's and also exploring a number of other disease areas.

In recent years, LIH's Department of Infection and Immunity, particularly Dr. Feng He's group has intensively explored the immunological roles of DJ-1 in both animal disease models and patients.

Dr. Feng He, Principle Investigator at LIH commented: "We are excited to be working with Cantabio on investigating these DJ-1 targeting compounds in the area of complex immune associated diseases, where we at LIH have a strong record of research. We really believe that this approach holds promise for the development of potent therapies in this area of great unmet need."

Cantabio's CEO, Gergely Toth PhD, MBA, stated: "We are delighted to be working with LIH on this exciting program, which allows us to continue to develop our therapeutic programs into new disease areas. We believe our focus on the DJ-1 protein as a therapeutic target allows us to address multiple different conditions with an entirely novel approach and thus provide new options to tackle these diseases that have little in the way of effective therapies. This agreement continues our strategy of working with world leading researchers to develop our programs in new and exciting directions."

About Luxembourg Institute of Health

The Luxembourg Institute of Health (LIH) is a public research organisation at the forefront of biomedical sciences. With its strong expertise in population health, oncology, infection and immunity as well as storage and handling of biological samples, its research activities are dedicated to people's health. At LIH, more than 350 individuals are working together, aiming at investigating disease mechanisms and developing new diagnostics, innovative therapies and effective tools to implement personalised medicine. The institution is the first supplier of public health information in Luxembourg, a strong cooperation partner in local and international projects and an attractive training place for ambitious early-stage researchers.

www.lih.lu

About Cantabio Pharmaceuticals

Cantabio is focused on bringing novel, first-in-class drug candidates into clinical trials and beyond through the discovery and development of innovative pharmacological chaperone and protein delivery based therapeutics aimed at addressing the root causes of disease, protein misfolding and oxidative stress. Cantabio's programs focus on protein systems implicated in neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, as well as the effects of oxidative stress and diseases related to this. The company is currently engaged in advanced pre-clinical research into the positive effects of its therapeutic candidates and is focused on developing these towards clinical trials. More information is available at www.cantabio.com.

