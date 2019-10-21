Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TRFGRANE1938 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument 21-Oct-2019 / 17:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations ........................................ SUBJECT: TRFGRANE1938 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument DATE: October 21, 2019 The 56-day maturity bank bonds, which were issued upon the approval of the Capital Markets Board dated Dec.27, 2018 by sale to qualified investors on Aug. 26, 2019 with bookbuilding on Aug. 23, 2019 with TRFGRANE1938 ISIN code and TRY 72,255,000 nominal value, is redeemed on 21.10.2019. Board Decision Date 04.10.2018 Related Issue Limit Info Currency Unit TRY Limit 20,000,000,000 Issue Limit Security Type Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities Sale Type Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified Investors Domestic / Overseas Domestic Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info Type Bill Maturity Date 21.10.2019 Maturity (Day) 56 Sale Type Sale to qualified investors ISIN Code TRFGRANE1938 Nominal Value of Capital Market 72,255,000 Instrument Sold Coupon Number 0 Redemption Date 21.10.2019 Payment Date 21.10.2019 Was The Payment Made? Yes In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 ..................... Fax: +90 212 216 5902 ..................... E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr ............................................ www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com [1] ........................................ ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 24119 EQS News ID: 893583 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19979b7bae6aeeb49d76141fbe11774c&application_id=893583&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 21, 2019 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)