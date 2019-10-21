Regulatory News:

Orano has just signed a contract worth almost €100 million with EDF to supply services for the nuclear power plants of Paluel (Seine Maritime), Civaux (Vienne) and Gravelines (Nord) until 2024, with an option of two additional years.

In partnership with the companies Samsic and ARIS, Orano teams will be responsible for all industrial logistics to support operation of reactors on the Paluel and Civaux sites: radiation protection, waste management and conditioning, equipment management, etc.

At the Gravelines power plant, Orano will work with ARIS to install and remove thermal insulators and scaffolding at four of the site's six reactors, during maintenance and nuclear fuel replacement phases.

At peak times, services on the three sites will call on the skills of up to 350 employees from Orano DS, an Orano Group entity specialized in providing services to operational nuclear sites and those undergoing decommissioning.

Alain Vandercruyssen, Director of Orano Group's Dismantling and Services activities explains: "This contract is a reflection of our ambition to grow our services offering for the nuclear industry. The trust placed in us by EDF, the world's leading nuclear operator, is a mark of recognition of the daily expertise demonstrated by our teams in the nuclear sector, whether in terms of site logistics or maintenance of sensitive equipment."

About Samsic

Samsic is a Brittany-based, family-owned group which started life as a cleaning business.

Since 1986, Samsic has been constantly expanding its offering, developing a range of services dedicated to facility management and human resources.

Operational in 25 countries in Europe and beyond, we contribute to the performance of our 30,000 customers by offering tailor-made services adapted to their needs and specific requirements.

Our greatest asset is our 90,000 employees who work hard to bring well-being and comfort to the workplace, and to develop the professional skills of millions of people.

With revenues of €2.6 billion, Samsic is a leading provider of business services in Europe.

About ARIS

ARIS is a family-run business located in Epouville, near Le Havre in Seine-Maritime and was founded more than a quarter of a century ago. It operates in four key sectors with high added value: energy, civilian shipping, military shipping and the industrial sector. The company offers consistently high levels of performance by listening to its customers and understanding their needs.

With the expertise of 500 employees recognized for their professionalism, ARIS has been supporting EDF to accomplish its objectives since the company was founded.

Its management policy is based on three fundamentals safety, quality and responsiveness all areas in which it has received multiple national awards.

About Orano

Orano transforms nuclear materials so that they can be used to support the development of society, first and foremost in the field of energy.

The group offers products and services with high added value throughout the entire nuclear fuel cycle, from raw materials to waste treatment. Its activities, from mining to dismantling, as well as in conversion, enrichment, recycling, logistics and engineering, contribute to the production of low-carbon electricity.

Orano and its 16,000 employees use their expertise, ongoing innovative research, unwavering dedication to safety and mastery of cutting-edge technologies to serve their customers in France and abroad.

Orano, giving nuclear energy its full value.

