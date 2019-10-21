Regulatory News:

Claranova (Paris:CLA), an international technology group operating on Internet, Mobile and IoT markets, announced having filed the with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) its Universal Registration Document, including the Annual Financial Report for 2018-2019.

The Universal Registration Document is available at the Company's head office (Claranova, 89-91, boulevard National, 92257 La Garenne-Colombes Cedex), on the Company's website (http://www.claranova.com) as well as on the AMF website (http://www.amf-france.org).

The Universal Registration Document includes, in particular:

The Group's 2018-2019 consolidated financial statements published on October 2;

The Claranova SE's 2018-2019 individual financial statements;

The statutory auditors' reports on the consolidated and the individual financial statements;

The management report including Corporate Social responsibility and environmental information;

The Board of Directors' report on corporate governance; in addition to

Information regarding internal control and risk management.

Investor Calendar:

Q1 revenue: November 6, 2019

General Shareholders' Meeting: December 3, 2019

About Claranova:

Claranova is an international technology group operating in three distinct markets: Internet, mobility and IoT. In recent years, it has stood out for its command of major technological issues and its ability to systematically make each of its businesses a resounding success. Boosted by these achievements, for the past four years Claranova has enjoyed an average annual growth trajectory of +30% while improving its profitability, both through organic and external growth. Claranova reports annual revenue of €262 million (FY 2018-2019), with operating profitability of 6.1%.

For more information on the Claranova group: www.claranova.com or www.twitter.com/claranova_group

CODES

Ticker:? CLA

ISIN: FR0013426004

www.claranova.com

