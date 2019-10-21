The "UK: Retail Channel Series: Delivery saver schemes 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Delivery Saver Schemes in the UK 2019 report offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer dynamics and spending habits of consumers that subscribe to food non-food delivery saver schemes. The report analyses the two types of delivery schemes including their usage at various retailers and consumer attitudes.
The proportion of online food grocery shoppers who have subscribed to a food grocery delivery saver scheme in the past 12 months has risen from 35.1% in 2018 to 37.0% in 2019, driven by females and 25-34 year olds.
16-34 year olds are the most common subscribers to non-food delivery saver schemes, such as Amazon Prime and ASOS Premier.
Scope
- The most significant feature that would persuade non-subscribers to sign up to a saver scheme is rewards, including loyalty points and free gifts.
- Most consumers are reluctant to pay more than 10 a year for a delivery saver scheme with the exception of Amazon, for which the lure of additional benefits and same day delivery warrants the 79 annual cost.
Reasons to Buy
- Use our in-depth consumer insight to learn how delivery saver schemes can impact consumer shopping habits and ensure that your delivery options meet the needs of shoppers.
- Understand what drives consumers to subscribe to a delivery saver scheme, such as how much consumers are willing to spend on these options in order to maximise sales potential.
- Use our in-depth analysis of the leading retailers that offer delivery saver schemes in order to understand how to appeal shoppers and maximise uptake of these services.
Key Topics Covered:
Food grocery delivery saver schemes
- Headlines
- Who subscribes
- Who subscribes by retailer
- Who subscribes by type of scheme
- How people shop
- Why people shop
- Food grocery delivery saver scheme specifications
Non-food delivery saver schemes
- Who subscribes
- Who subscribes by retailer
- How people shop
- Why people shop
- Non-food delivery saver scheme specifications
- Methodology
- Technical details: methodology definitions
