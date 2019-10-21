St. Louis-Based Brinton Vision Ranks No. 1 in Visian ICL Surgery

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2019 / Brinton Vision in St. Louis has taken the top spot nationally in the implantation of the Visian Implantable Collamer Lens (ICL), sometimes called an implantable contact lens, used for the treatment of myopia and astigmatism. Founder Jason Brinton, MD, and his staff implanted more than 240 ICLs in 2018 - more than any other LASIK and refractive surgery provider in the United States.

Dr. Brinton is internationally recognized for his expertise in LASIK and vision correction surgery and was the first U.S. surgeon to perform the Visian Toric ICL and SMILE procedures after U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval.

"LASIK surgery is highly effective but we get a lot of patients who've been told they weren't candidates for LASIK," said Dr. Brinton. "That's why I felt it was so important to offer LASIK plus all six of the modern LASIK alternatives. If you look at a group of people wearing glasses, everyone's glasses are different. In the same way, every eye is unique, so the preferred method of vision correction surgery is going to be different for different patients."

Brinton Vision is the only full-time LASIK and vision correction surgery center in the state of Missouri specializing in LASIK plus all six of its modern variations. In addition to LASIK and Visian ICL, Brinton Vision provides ASA, SMILE, KAMRA® Inlay, and refractive lens exchange (RLE).

The Visian ICL is a biocompatible lens placed in the eye in a simple, 15-minute procedure. It can be a good option for patients with thin corneas and high astigmatism. During the procedure, an ICL is placed next to the eye's natural lens - behind the iris - to correct imperfections that cause vision problems. The patient's natural lens remains intact and the surgeon does not need to remove any tissue. ICLs are not visible to others and can deliver crisp and sharp vision without the need for glasses or contact lenses.

For more information about LASIK and LASIK variations at Brinton Vision, call (314) 375-2020 or visit BrintonVision.com.

About Brinton Vision

Brinton Vision is a state-of-the-art LASIK and laser eye surgery center located in St. Louis, Missouri. The practice is dedicated to one goal - changing lives through the priceless gift of sight. Brinton Vision is the only full-time vision correction and eye surgery center in the state of Missouri specializing in LASIK plus all six of its modern variations: SBK, ASA, SMILE, Visian ICL (implantable contact lens), KAMRA® Inlay, and refractive lens exchange (RLE). St. Louis patients come to Brinton Vision looking for the most

