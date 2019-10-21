Seacoast Commerce Bank Announces the Hiring of John Nguyen, SVP and SBA Business Development Officer, San Jose, CA

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2019 / Seacoast Commerce Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings (OTC Pink:SCBH) today announced the hiring of John Nguyen as Senior Vice President and Small Business Administration ("SBA") Business Development Officer. Mr. Nguyen will be located in San Jose, California. He brings proven success in SBA production to Seacoast's already "best in class" SBA Division and will be helping small businesses facilitate the acquisition, development, and refinance of their commercial real estate properties.

John has over 25 years of experience in commercial real estate development and financing, having funded hundreds of loans to small business and commercial real estate owners throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. John began his career with Wells Fargo Bank in 1994 as a Market Development Officer supporting a small team of business bankers and worked his way up to an SBA Regional Manager with Bank of George. Most recently John worked at Summit State Bank where he worked as an SBA Business Development Officer.

"We are excited that John has decided to join our team. The San Francisco Bay Area is a dynamic market and we are confident that with his deep SBA experience helping small business entrepreneurs pursue their dreams of owning or improving their facilities will serve the community well as we expand our business," stated Don Mercer, Executive Vice President, SBA National Sales Manager. John can be reached by email at jnguyen@sccombank.com or at (408) 309-6804.

About Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings: Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings is a bank holding company with one wholly owned banking subsidiary, Seacoast Commerce Bank. Both the holding company and the bank are headquartered in San Diego, California, with the Bank having four full-service banking branches in San Diego and Orange County, California, and loan and deposit production offices throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington.

For more information on Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings, please visit www.scbholdings.com; to learn more about Seacoast Commerce Bank, visit www.sccombank.com, or contact Richard M. Sanborn, President and Chief Executive Officer at (858) 432-7001. For more information on Seacoast Commerce Bank's SBA lending platform, please contact David H. Bartram, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and SBA Division Manager at (858) 432-7002.

