Stern Partners Inc.: Nigel Cave Joining Stern Partners as Senior Vice President and General Counsel

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2019 / Stern Partners Inc. is pleased to announce that Nigel Cave is joining the organization as Senior Vice President and General Counsel.

Mr. Cave is currently the Vice Chair of the British Columbia Securities Commission, where he is responsible for leading the tribunal function of the Commission as well as providing direction on a variety of significant local and national policy projects. Prior to joining the Commission, Mr. Cave was a partner of the Vancouver office of a major national law firm, where he was the leader of that office's Capital Markets group. He practiced business and securities law across a wide range of industries with a focus on mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, corporate governance and capital markets activities. Mr. Cave received his business and law degrees from the University of British Columbia. Mr. Cave will be joining Stern Partners on January 2, 2020 on completion of his responsibilities with the Commission.

In announcing Mr. Cave's appointment, founder Ronald N. Stern said, "We are very pleased that Nigel will be joining us, and are confident that his skills, experience and values will further strengthen our outstanding team of professionals."

Stern Partners is a Vancouver-based private investment firm that holds controlling interests in a variety of operating companies across a number of industry sectors. Information about Stern Partners can be found at www.sternpartners.com.

