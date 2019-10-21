San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2019) - Providence Gold Mines Inc (TSXV: PHD) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #602 at The Silver & Gold Summit to be held at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco (5 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco, California) on Sunday October 27 - Monday October 28, 2019. This news rrelease is being sent out again with a corrected email address.

The Silver and Gold Summit facilitates discussions and debates on precious metals trends, geopolitical risk and investment opportunities within the natural resource economy. Cambridge House International Inc. and Katusa Research will co-produce the Silver & Gold Summit 2019.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/silver-gold-summit.

We look forward to seeing you there.

