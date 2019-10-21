Technavio has been monitoring the global dental floss market since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 1.03 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the increase in awareness about oral care among consumers. In addition, the growing emphasis on biodegradable dental flosses is anticipated to further boost the growth of the dental floss market.

Several vendors in developed regions such as North America and Western Europe are focusing on creating awareness regarding healthy oral care by launching various campaigns and programs. The growing awareness about oral health among consumers is driving the demand for dental floss products. In addition, dentists are increasingly recommending interdental cleaner products for better care of teeth and gums such as floss. Thus, the rising adoption of dental floss among consumers is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Dental Floss Market Companies:

Colgate-Palmolive Co.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. offers various products through its product segment called oral, personal, and home care. This segment offers a wide range of products such as Colgate total and Colgate maximum cavity protection plus sugar acid neutralizer.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc offers various products through its business segment known as the consumer healthcare. This segment comprises a broad portfolio of brands in the oral health, pain relief, respiratory, skin health, nutrition, and digestive health categories.

Johnson Johnson Services Inc.

Johnson Johnson Services Inc. offers various products through its business segment called consumer. This segment includes a range of products used in baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women's health, and wound care markets.

Procter Gamble Co.

Procter Gamble Co. offers various products through its business segment known as health care. This segment includes various products such as moisturizers, exfoliators, treatment oils, bath and shower products, hand and foot care products, and treatment fragrances.

Sunstar Group

Sunstar Group offers various products through its business segment called oral care. This segment includes the revenue generated from the sales of research-based oral care products. It has other business units including chemicals and health and beauty.

Dental Floss Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Waxed Floss

Unwaxed Floss

Others

Dental Floss Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

