Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 21.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DGMC ISIN: US2067871036 Ticker-Symbol: 4C0 
Stuttgart
21.10.19
20:31 Uhr
5,200 Euro
-0,006
-0,12 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONDUENT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONDUENT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,213
5,255
22:00
5,193
5,274
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CONDUENT
CONDUENT INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CONDUENT INC5,200-0,12 %