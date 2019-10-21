Technavio has been monitoring the global parking management solutions market since 2014 and the market is poised to grow by USD 4 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 136-page research report with TOC on "Parking Management Solutions Market Analysis Report by Product (revenue management, security and surveillance, access control, reservation management, and others), by Type (off-street parking and on-street parking), by Geography (Americas, EMEA, and APAC), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the growth in smart parking deployment projects. In addition, the automatic valet parking is anticipated to further boost the growth of the parking management solutions market.

The growth in smart parking deployment projects will be one of the major drivers in the global parking management solutions market. Parking is becoming a pressing issue in urban development due to the increasing number of automobiles. Smart parking solutions help address the problem. Smart parking solutions use embedded sensors in the ground and mounted cameras on light poles and building structures to determine an available spot. The collected data is directed wirelessly to a gateway and conveyed to a central cloud-based smart parking platform and analyzed against the data from other sensors to create a real-time parking map, which is then used by the driver as a map on his/her mobile device. This helps the driver in instantly finding an available spot. The map also helps parking control officers by directing them to exactly where there has been a parking violation. Hence, with the increasing implementation of smart parking projects, the demand for parking management solutions will grow significantly.

Major Five Parking Management Solutions Market Companies:

Amano

Amano owns and operates businesses under various segments such as time information system business and environment system business. The company offers a wide range of parking management solutions. Some of the products offered by the company are iParcProfessional Access Control Software and OPUS-2700.

Conduent

Conduent businesses works under two segments: commercial industries and public sector. Some of the products offered by the company are Merge Parking Management System, Violations Processing, License Plate Recognition Solution.

Kapsch TrafficCom

Kapsch TrafficCom has business operations under various segments, namely ETC Performance Sensing and IMS Sensing Solution. Some of the products offered by the company are Parker, ParkEdge, and Guided Enforcement.

Siemens

Siemens operates businesses under several segments including: power and gas, energy management, building technologies, mobility, digital factory, process industries and drivers, siemens healthineers, siemens gamesa renewable energy, and financial services. The product offered by the company for parking management solutions is SIPARK PMA.

SKIDATA

SKIDATA's key offerings in the parking management solutions include sweb and skiosk Smart Parking. sweb is a cloud-based parking management system and skiosk Smart Parking is an interactive and multifunctional parking kiosk.

Parking Management Solutions Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Revenue management

Security and surveillance

Access control

Reservation management

Others

Parking Management Solutions Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

EMEA

Americas

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

