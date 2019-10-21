Technavio has been monitoring the global nicotine gum market since 2014 and the market is poised to grow by USD 522 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 109-page research report with TOC on "Nicotine Gum Market Analysis Report by Product (2-mg nicotine and 4-mg nicotine), by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the increasing awareness about the harmful effects of cigarette smoking. In addition, the rise in the number of people quitting smoking is anticipated to further boost the growth of the nicotine gum market.

The increasing awareness about the harmful effects of cigarette smoking will be one of the major drivers in the global nicotine gum market. The chances of stroke, coronary heart disease, and lung cancer double in an active chain-smoker. Smoking can also cause rheumatoid arthritis, lung diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, reduce the chances of pregnancy among women, and also affect the health of the baby before and after birth. The health of teeth and gums is also affected by smoking which can even result in tooth loss. Thus, the growing awareness about the harmful effects of smoking among people will boost the demand for nicotine gum.

Major Five Nicotine Gum Market Companies:

British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco owns and operates businesses in United States, Asia-Pacific, Americas, Western Europe, and EMEA. The company offers nicotine gum under the brand name Zonnic.

GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline operates business under four segments, which include pharmaceuticals, pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company's key offerings include nicotine gum under the brand name Nicorette in the US.

ITC Limited

ITC Limited has business operations under various segments, namely FMCG, hotels, agri business, paperboards packaging, and information technology. The nicotine gum product offered by the company is marketed under the brand name Kwiknic.

Johnson Johnson Services

Johnson Johnson Services operates the business under three segments, which include consumer, pharmaceutical, and medical devices. The company's key offerings include nicotine gum under the brand name Nicorette. GlaxoSmithKline holds the license of Nicorette gum in the United States while Johnson Johnson markets Nicorette globally.

Novartis

The company's key offering is the nicotine gum market is Zonnic. In October 2018, Novartis announced that it has entered into an agreement with plans of a merger with Endocyte, a US-based biopharmaceutical company focused on developing targeted therapeutics for cancer treatment.

Nicotine Gum Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

2-mg nicotine

4-mg nicotine

Nicotine Gum Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

