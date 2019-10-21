Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2019) - Endocan Solutions Inc. (the "Company" or "Endocan") reports that the cease trade order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) on May 3, 2016 and the cease trade order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) on May 6, 2016 have been revoked.

The Company has set December 20, 2019 for its Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders.

The Company is currently pursuing a business acquisition and is considering a financing to support the acquisition.

About Endocan Solutions Inc.

Endocan Solutions Inc. is a Reporting Issuer undergoing recapitalization and reorganization. It was delisted from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") on December 6, 2016, was subsequently put under new management, and has since undergone a name change and share consolidation. The Company has recently brought required filings up to date under National Instrument 51-102, which includes audited annual financial statements with accompanying MD&A and Officer Certificates for the years ended October 31, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. The immediate objective is to recapitalize the Company and management intends to seek and secure a suitable business acquisition and requalify the Company to meet the listing requirements of the CSE..

