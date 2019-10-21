Independent Bank Group Inc.: Independent Bank Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

McKINNEY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2019 / Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX), the holding company for Independent Bank, today announced net income of $55.6 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 compared to $35.7 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 and $49.7 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Highlights

Net income of $55.6 million, or $1.30 per diluted share and adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $57.8 million, or $1.35 per diluted share

Strong organic deposit growth of 7.7% for the quarter and 11.2% year to date (annualized)

Disciplined organic loan growth of 5.6% for the quarter and 6.5% year to date (annualized)

Asset quality credit metrics improved from prior quarter and remain at historically low levels

Sale of two acquired loan pools and a branch, recognizing total gains of $8.3 million

"We are pleased to report another solid quarter of financial performance," said Independent Bank Group Chairman and CEO David R. Brooks. "These results reflect continued growth and solid earnings, driven, in part, by the recognition of the anticipated cost saves associated with the Guaranty acquisition." Brooks continued, "Given market uncertainties, we have taken a disciplined approach to loan growth. Our conservative credit culture has served us well in the past and will continue to serve us well in the current economic environment." Brooks concluded "We continue to focus on providing strong returns to our shareholders and we look forward to a successful finish to the year."

Third Quarter 2019 Operating Results

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $125.4 million for third quarter 2019 compared to $86.3 million for third quarter 2018 and $129.6 million for second quarter 2019. The increase in net interest income from the previous year was primarily due to increased average earning assets and purchase accounting accretion resulting primarily from the acquisition of Guaranty Bancorp. The decrease from the linked quarter is primarily due to decreased acquired loan accretion.

The average balance of total interest-earning assets grew by $4.3 billion and totaled $13.0 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 compared to $8.7 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 and increased $318.6 million from $12.6 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The increase from the prior year was primarily due to $3.4 billion in earning assets acquired in the Guaranty transaction as well as organic growth. The increase from the linked quarter is primarily related to an increase in average loan balances including mortgage warehouse purchase loans.

The yield on interest-earning assets was 5.06% for third quarter 2019 compared to 4.99% for third quarter 2018 and 5.32% for second quarter 2019. The increase from the prior year was due primarily to higher rates on interest-earning assets due to continued increases in the Fed Funds rate during these periods as well as increased acquired loan accretion due to the Guaranty acquisition. The decrease from the linked quarter is primarily due to decreased acquired loan accretion and lower loan yields which decreased five basis points excluding accretion.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities, including borrowings, was 1.72% for third quarter 2019 compared to 1.47% for third quarter 2018 and 1.70% for second quarter 2019. The increase from the prior year is primarily due to higher rates offered on our deposits resulting both from market competition and general increases in interest rates on deposit products tied to Fed Funds rates, as well as rate increases on short-term FHLB advances. The slight increase from the linked quarter is primarily due to higher deposit rates offered on checking accounts and promotional certificates of deposits mitigated by decreased money market rates.

The net interest margin was 3.84% for third quarter 2019 compared to 3.94% for third quarter 2018 and 4.11% for second quarter 2019. The adjusted (non-GAAP) net interest margin, which excludes unexpected accretion on loans acquired with deteriorated credit quality, was 3.82% for third quarter 2019 compared to 3.89% for third quarter 2018 and 4.03% for second quarter 2019. The quarter ended September 30, 2019 includes $9.9 million of loan accretion versus $16.3 million in second quarter 2019. The net interest margin excluding all loan accretion decreased 6 basis points to 3.54% for third quarter 2019 compared to 3.60% in second quarter 2019 primarily as a result of lower loan yields.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income increased $14.6 million compared to third quarter 2018 and increased $11.1 million compared to second quarter 2019.

The increase from the prior year primarily reflects increases of $2.5 million in service charges, $2.5 million in investment advisory and trust services, $571 thousand in earnings on bank owned life insurance and $931 thousand in other noninterest income all resulting primarily from the additional accounts acquired in the Guaranty transaction. Additionally, the increase reflects $6.8 million in gains on the sales of consumer and residential mortgage loan pools which were acquired with the Guaranty acquisition and $1.5 million in gain on the sale of a branch in the North Texas area.

The increase from the linked quarter primarily reflects increases of $1.1 million in mortgage banking, $8.3 million in gains on sales described above, and $1.6 million in other noninterest income. The increase in mortgage revenue is primarily a result of increased sales volume reflective of the market demand and reduced interest rates. The increase in other noninterest income is primarily due to increased swap dealer income of $910 thousand in addition to increases in mortgage warehouse fees and other miscellaneous income.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense increased $24.3 million compared to third quarter 2018 and decreased $1.0 million compared to second quarter 2019.

The increase in noninterest expense compared to third quarter 2018 is due primarily to increases of $7.5 million in salaries and benefits, $2.8 million in occupancy expenses, $1.5 million in data processing, $1.7 million in amortization of other intangibles, $7.8 million in acquisition expense, and $4.6 million in other noninterest expense offset by $2.9 million decrease in FDIC assessment. The overall increase in salaries and benefits, occupancy, data processing, amortization of other intangibles and other noninterest expense from the prior year is reflective of additional headcount, branch locations and accounts acquired in the January 2019 Guaranty transaction as well as organic growth during the year. In addition, the increase in salaries and benefits expense is due to $911 thousand of conversion bonuses and severance and retention expenses related to the Guaranty transaction and our branch restructuring which was completed in third quarter 2019. The increase in acquisition expense is primarily a result of contract termination costs totaling $6.9 million related to Guaranty's debit card provider. In addition, the increase in other noninterest expense is a result of recording $1.2 million of impairments on other assets related to a CRA SBIC fund and a lease right of use asset on a closed branch. The decrease in FDIC assessment is related to a $3.2 million Small Bank Assessment Credit recorded in third quarter 2019.

The decrease from the linked quarter is primarily related to decreases of $2.9 million in salaries and benefits and $3.1 million in FDIC assessment, and $988 thousand in impairment of other real estate offset by an increase of $5.7 million in acquisition expense. The decrease in salaries and benefits expense is primarily a result of decreased salaries and severance expense related to the Guaranty transaction and our branch restructuring which occurred during second and third quarter 2019. The decrease in FDIC assessment expense and the increase in acquisition expenses were due the changes discussed above.

Provision for Loan Losses

Provision for loan loss was $5.2 million for third quarter 2019, an increase of $3.7 million compared to $1.5 million for third quarter 2018 and an increase of $494 thousand compared to $4.7 million for second quarter 2019. Provision expense is primarily reflective of organic loan growth as well as charge-offs or specific reserves taken during the respective period. Provision expense is elevated in third quarter 2019 due to two commercial credits which were charged-off during third quarter in excess of the specific reserves placed on them in previous periods. One of these credits is a loan that was partially reserved in second quarter 2019 with the other being an energy credit that has been in workout for several quarters.

The allowance for loan losses was $50.4 million, or 0.46% of total loans held for investment, net of mortgage warehouse purchase loans, at September 30, 2019, compared to $42.2 million, or 0.56% at September 30, 2018, and compared to $51.1 million, or 0.47% at June 30, 2019. The dollar increase from third quarter 2018 is primarily due to additional general reserves for organic loan growth. The slight dollar decrease from the linked quarter is primarily a result of the two commercial credit charge-offs mentioned above. In addition, the decrease in the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans from prior year reflects that loans acquired in the Guaranty transaction were recorded at fair value without an allowance at the respective acquisition date.

Income Taxes

Federal income tax expense of $14.9 million was recorded for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, an effective rate of 21.1% compared to tax expense of $9.1 million and an effective rate of 20.4% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 and tax expense of $13.4 million and an effective rate of 21.2% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The increase in the effective tax rate compared to third quarter 2018 is a result of increased state income tax expense.

Third Quarter 2019 Balance Sheet Highlights

Loans

Total loans held for investment, net of mortgage warehouse purchase loans, were $10.9 billion at September 30, 2019 compared to $10.8 billion at June 30, 2019 and $7.6 billion at September 30, 2018. The $152.1 million change for the quarter represents organic growth of total loans held for investment of $152.9 million for the quarter, or 5.6% on an annualized basis, offset by $792 thousand of loans included in assets transferred with a branch sale transaction which closed in July 2019. Loans held for investment increased $3.4 billion from September 30, 2018, or 44.8%, $2.8 billion of which was acquired in the Guaranty acquisition, and $592.9 million of which was organic growth, or 7.9% for the year over year period, offset by $792 thousand of loans transferred with the branch sale.

Average mortgage warehouse purchase loans were $434.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 compared to $295.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, representing an increase of $138.2 million, or 46.7% for the quarter, and compared to $136.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, an increase of $298.1 million, or 219.0% year over year. The change from the linked quarter and prior year quarter is reflective of the Company's focused attention to grow the warehouse line of business in addition to increased mortgage loan market activity related to seasonality and decreasing interest rates during the respective periods.

Commercial real estate (CRE) loans were $5.9 billion at September 30, 2019, $5.8 billion at June 30, 2019, and $4.0 billion at September 30, 2018, or 51.0%, 51.4% and 51.7% of total loans, respectively.

Asset Quality

Total nonperforming assets decreased to $18.4 million, or 0.12% of total assets at September 30, 2019, compared to $28.0 million or 0.19% of total assets at June 30, 2019, and increased from $15.4 million, or 0.16% of total assets at September 30, 2018.

Total nonperforming loans decreased to $11.9 million, or 0.11% of total loans at September 30, 2019, from $16.9 million, or 0.16% of total loans at June 30, 2019, and increased from $10.7 million, or 0.14% of total loans at September 30, 2018.

The decrease in the dollar amount of nonperforming loans from the linked quarter is primarily due to $5.6 million of charge-offs on two commercial credits which were partially reserved in prior periods and $1.7 million in pay downs, offset by $1.1 million in nonaccrual additions and the addition of $1.3 million of loans ninety days past due and still accruing. The decrease in the dollar amount of nonperforming assets is primarily due to loan activity noted above, as well as the $4.5 million in other real estate owned sales.

The increase in the dollar amount of nonperforming loans from the prior year is primarily due to the net addition of nonperforming loans of $1.2 million. The increase in the dollar amount of nonperforming assets is primarily due to the net loan activity noted above and the net addition of other real estate owned of $1.8 million.

Charge-offs were 0.21% annualized in the third quarter 2019 compared to 0.01% annualized in the linked quarter and 0.14% annualized in the prior year quarter. The increase in the third quarter 2019 charge-offs was primarily a result of the $5.6 million in charge-offs as mentioned above.

Deposits and Borrowings

Total deposits were $11.7 billion at September 30, 2019 compared to $11.5 billion at June 30, 2019 and compared to $7.8 billion at September 30, 2018. The increase in deposits from the linked quarter is primarily due to $225.0 million of organic growth, or 7.7% for the quarter, annualized, offset by $27.7 million of deposits transferred with the July 2019 branch sale. The increase in deposits from the prior year is due to $3.1 billion of deposits acquired in the Guaranty acquisition, as well as organic growth of $863.9 million, or 11.1%, for the year over year period, offset by $27.7 million of deposits transferred with the branch sale.

Total borrowings (other than junior subordinated debentures) were $767.6 million at September 30, 2019, a decrease of $24.9 million from June 30, 2019 and an increase of $285.4 million from September 30, 2018. The change in the linked quarter and prior year reflects the use of short-term FHLB advances as needed for liquidity and to fund mortgage warehouse purchase loans. The change from the prior year also reflects the addition of $40 million in subordinated debt assumed in the Guaranty acquisition as well as $35 million in borrowings against the Company's unsecured revolving line of credit with an unrelated commercial bank.

Capital

Independent Bank Group is well capitalized under regulatory guidelines. At September 30, 2019, our estimated common equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets, Tier 1 capital to average assets, Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets and total capital to risk-weighted asset ratios were 9.42%, 9.21%, 9.85% and 11.49%, respectively, compared to 9.22%, 9.06%, 9.66%, and 11.51%, respectively, at June 30, 2019.

Subsequent Events

The Company sold the trust business acquired in the Guaranty acquisition effective October 1, 2019. As part of the transaction, the Company transferred approximately $306 million in assets held in fiduciary or agency capacities for $4.7 million in proceeds, and recognized a net gain of approximately $1.4 million.

The Company is required, under generally accepted accounting principles, to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 on Form 10-Q. As a result, the Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of September 30, 2019 and will adjust amounts preliminarily reported, if necessary.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Independent Bank Group operates in four market regions located in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin, and, Houston areas in Texas and the Colorado Front Range area, including Denver, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Data

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018

(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

(Unaudited)

As of and for the Quarter Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 Selected Income Statement Data Interest income $ 165,307 $ 167,663 $ 155,576 $ 112,805 $ 109,289 Interest expense 39,914 38,020 33,924 25,697 23,021 Net interest income 125,393 129,643 121,652 87,108 86,268 Provision for loan losses 5,233 4,739 3,224 2,910 1,525 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 120,160 124,904 118,428 84,198 84,743 Noninterest income 27,324 16,199 16,424 9,887 12,749 Noninterest expense 76,948 77,978 86,595 51,848 52,655 Income tax expense 14,903 13,389 11,126 8,273 9,141 Net income 55,633 49,736 37,131 33,964 35,696 Adjusted net income (1) 57,827 52,928 52,028 34,120 36,593 Per Share Data (Common Stock) Earnings: Basic $ 1.30 $ 1.15 $ 0.85 $ 1.11 $ 1.17 Diluted 1.30 1.15 0.85 1.11 1.17 Adjusted earnings: Basic (1) 1.35 1.22 1.19 1.12 1.20 Diluted (1) 1.35 1.22 1.19 1.12 1.20 Dividends 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.14 0.14 Book value 53.52 52.37 51.17 52.50 51.42 Tangible book value (1) 27.89 26.66 25.84 27.44 26.21 Common shares outstanding 42,952,642 42,953,818 43,665,793 30,600,582 30,477,648 Weighted average basic shares outstanding (3) 42,950,749 43,331,988 43,759,348 30,503,062 30,473,603 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (3) 42,950,749 43,331,988 43,759,348 30,503,062 30,563,717 Selected Period End Balance Sheet Data Total assets $ 14,959,127 $ 14,708,922 $ 14,145,383 $ 9,849,965 $ 9,891,464 Cash and cash equivalents 570,101 579,447 431,799 130,779 290,170 Securities available for sale 1,083,816 1,104,520 1,074,310 685,350 760,995 Loans, held for sale 32,929 106,489 22,598 32,727 27,730 Loans, held for investment, excluding mortgage warehouse purchase loans 10,936,136 10,784,041 10,692,183 7,717,510 7,554,124 Mortgage warehouse purchase loans 660,650 453,492 251,258 170,290 150,267 Allowance for loan losses 50,447 51,075 46,505 44,802 42,166 Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,100,876 1,104,187 1,105,705 766,839 768,317 Other real estate owned 6,392 10,972 6,018 4,200 4,610 Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,218,055 3,153,001 3,089,794 2,145,930 2,235,377 Interest-bearing deposits 8,509,830 8,377,586 8,149,632 5,591,864 5,547,475 Borrowings (other than junior subordinated debentures) 767,642 792,534 538,425 427,316 482,207 Junior subordinated debentures 53,775 53,725 53,676 27,852 27,803 Total stockholders' equity 2,298,932 2,249,342 2,234,202 1,606,433 1,567,184

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Data

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018

(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

(Unaudited)

As of and for the Quarter Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 Selected Performance Metrics Return on average assets 1.50 % 1.39 % 1.08 % 1.34 % 1.41 % Return on average equity 9.68 8.90 6.78 8.51 9.11 Return on tangible equity (4) 18.74 17.52 13.55 16.52 18.01 Adjusted return on average assets (1) 1.56 1.47 1.51 1.35 1.45 Adjusted return on average equity (1) 10.06 9.47 9.51 8.55 9.34 Adjusted return on tangible equity (1) (4) 19.48 18.65 18.98 16.60 18.47 Net interest margin 3.84 4.11 4.05 3.98 3.94 Adjusted net interest margin (2) 3.82 4.03 4.01 3.93 3.89 Efficiency ratio 48.27 51.25 60.37 51.91 51.64 Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) 42.98 47.39 47.05 51.26 49.77 Credit Quality Ratios (5) Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.12 % 0.19 % 0.12 % 0.17 % 0.16 % Nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment (6) 0.11 0.16 0.10 0.16 0.14 Nonperforming assets to total loans held for investment and other real estate (6) 0.17 0.26 0.16 0.22 0.20 Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 424.17 302.15 433.82 354.73 395.37 Allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment (6) 0.46 0.47 0.43 0.58 0.56 Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (annualized) 0.21 0.01 0.06 0.01 0.14 Capital Ratios Estimated common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 9.42 % 9.22 % 9.60 % 10.05 % 9.83 % Estimated tier 1 capital to average assets 9.21 9.06 9.33 9.57 9.20 Estimated tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 9.85 9.66 10.07 10.41 10.20 Estimated total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.49 11.51 11.96 12.58 12.38 Total stockholders' equity to total assets 15.37 15.29 15.79 16.31 15.84 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.65 8.42 8.65 9.24 8.76

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation.

(2) Non-GAAP financial measure. Excludes unexpected income recognized on credit impaired acquired loans of $618, $2,695, $1,016, $967 and $1,051, respectively.

(3) Total number of shares includes participating shares (those with dividend rights).

(4) Non-GAAP financial measure. Excludes average balance of goodwill and net other intangible assets.

(5) Nonperforming loans and assets excludes loans acquired with deteriorated credit quality

(6) Excludes mortgage warehouse purchase loans.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 154,664 $ 103,104 $ 457,626 $ 277,993 Interest on taxable securities 5,374 3,840 16,101 10,244 Interest on nontaxable securities 2,074 1,103 6,426 3,475 Interest on interest-bearing deposits and other 3,195 1,242 8,393 2,773 Total interest income 165,307 109,289 488,546 294,485 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 33,386 17,380 92,550 40,006 Interest on FHLB advances 2,730 3,121 8,324 7,854 Interest on other borrowings and repurchase agreements 3,036 2,100 8,674 6,299 Interest on junior subordinated debentures 762 420 2,310 1,182 Total interest expense 39,914 23,021 111,858 55,341 Net interest income 125,393 86,268 376,688 239,144 Provision for loan losses 5,233 1,525 13,196 6,950 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 120,160 84,743 363,492 232,194 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 6,100 3,589 18,609 10,607 Investment management and trust 2,497 - 7,238 - Mortgage banking revenue 4,824 5,111 11,619 12,134 Gain on sale of loans 6,779 - 6,779 - Gain on sale of branch 1,549 - 1,549 - Gain on sale of other real estate 539 95 851 213 (Loss) gain on sale of securities available for sale - (115 ) 265 (349 ) (Loss) gain on sale and disposal of premises and equipment (315 ) 220 (585 ) 123 Increase in cash surrender value of BOLI 1,402 831 4,135 2,328 Other 3,949 3,018 9,487 7,281 Total noninterest income 27,324 12,749 59,947 32,337 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 37,645 30,114 120,557 82,072 Occupancy 9,402 6,613 27,978 18,295 Data processing 4,470 2,989 12,688 7,861 FDIC assessment (credit) (2,139 ) 760 71 2,213 Advertising and public relations 467 583 1,942 1,300 Communications 1,288 810 3,910 2,544 Other real estate owned expenses, net 152 62 302 271 Impairment of other real estate - - 1,424 85 Amortization of other intangible assets 3,235 1,519 9,705 4,243 Professional fees 2,057 1,175 4,771 3,427 Acquisition expense, including legal 9,465 1,682 28,175 5,671 Other 10,906 6,348 29,998 18,789 Total noninterest expense 76,948 52,655 241,521 146,771 Income before taxes 70,536 44,837 181,918 117,760 Income tax expense 14,903 9,141 39,418 23,465 Net income $ 55,633 $ 35,696 $ 142,500 $ 94,295

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

September 30, December 31, Assets 2019 2018 Cash and due from banks $ 163,213 $ 102,024 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 406,888 28,755 Cash and cash equivalents 570,101 130,779 Certificates of deposit held in other banks 5,715 1,225 Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,083,816 685,350 Loans held for sale 32,929 32,727 Loans, net 11,544,582 7,839,695 Premises and equipment, net 240,991 167,866 Other real estate owned 6,392 4,200 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) of Dallas stock and other restricted stock 29,918 26,870 Bank-owned life insurance (BOLI) 214,106 129,521 Deferred tax asset 9,259 13,180 Goodwill 994,021 721,797 Other intangible assets, net 106,855 45,042 Other assets 120,442 51,713 Total assets $ 14,959,127 $ 9,849,965 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 3,218,055 $ 2,145,930 Interest-bearing 8,509,830 5,591,864 Total deposits 11,727,885 7,737,794 FHLB advances 555,000 290,000 Other borrowings 212,642 137,316 Junior subordinated debentures 53,775 27,852 Other liabilities 110,893 50,570 Total liabilities 12,660,195 8,243,532 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - - Common stock 430 306 Additional paid-in capital 1,924,385 1,317,616 Retained earnings 354,177 296,816 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 19,940 (8,305 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,298,932 1,606,433 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,959,127 $ 9,849,965

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Average Balance Sheet Amounts, Interest Earned and Yield Analysis

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

The analysis below shows average interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities together with the average yield on the interest-earning assets and the average cost of the interest-bearing liabilities for the periods presented.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Average Outstanding Balance Interest Yield/ Rate (4) Average Outstanding Balance Interest Yield/ Rate (4) Interest-earning assets: Loans (1) $ 11,341,768 $ 154,664 5.41 % $ 7,667,237 $ 103,104 5.34 % Taxable securities 777,494 5,374 2.74 628,873 3,840 2.42 Nontaxable securities 329,989 2,074 2.49 172,556 1,103 2.54 Interest-bearing deposits and other 513,524 3,195 2.47 218,104 1,242 2.26 Total interest-earning assets 12,962,775 165,307 5.06 8,686,770 109,289 4.99 Noninterest-earning assets 1,779,843 1,341,454 Total assets $ 14,742,618 $ 10,028,224 Interest-bearing liabilities: Checking accounts $ 3,950,978 $ 12,088 1.21 % $ 2,986,694 $ 7,380 0.98 % Savings accounts 564,480 348 0.24 296,941 212 0.28 Money market accounts 2,101,064 10,923 2.06 1,069,013 5,226 1.94 Certificates of deposit 1,863,935 10,027 2.13 1,128,540 4,562 1.60 Total deposits 8,480,457 33,386 1.56 5,481,188 17,380 1.26 FHLB advances 453,370 2,730 2.39 587,537 3,121 2.11 Other borrowings and repurchase agreements 212,824 3,036 5.66 137,286 2,100 6.07 Junior subordinated debentures 53,757 762 5.62 27,786 420 6.00 Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,200,408 39,914 1.72 6,233,797 23,021 1.47 Noninterest-bearing checking accounts 3,160,832 2,206,612 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 101,500 33,313 Stockholders' equity 2,279,878 1,554,502 Total liabilities and equity $ 14,742,618 $ 10,028,224 Net interest income $ 125,393 $ 86,268 Interest rate spread 3.34 % 3.53 % Net interest margin (2) 3.84 3.94 Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis) (3) $ 126,308 3.87 $ 86,732 3.96 Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 140.89 139.35

(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.

(2) Net interest margins for the periods presented represent: (i) the difference between interest income on interest-earning assets and the interest expense on interest-bearing liabilities, divided by (ii) average interest-earning assets for the period.

(3) A tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal income tax rate of 21% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

(4) Yield and rates for the three month periods are annualized.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Average Balance Sheet Amounts, Interest Earned and Yield Analysis

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

The analysis below shows average interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities together with the average yield on the interest-earning assets and the average cost of the interest-bearing liabilities for the periods presented.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Average Outstanding Balance Interest Yield/ Rate (4) Average Outstanding Balance Interest Yield/ Rate (4) Interest-earning assets: Loans (1) $ 11,048,706 $ 457,626 5.54 % $ 7,083,329 $ 277,993 5.25 % Taxable securities 775,732 16,101 2.78 607,591 10,244 2.25 Nontaxable securities 332,487 6,426 2.58 181,614 3,475 2.56 Interest-bearing deposits and other 447,041 8,393 2.51 181,234 2,773 2.05 Total interest-earning assets 12,603,966 488,546 5.18 8,053,768 294,485 4.89 Noninterest-earning assets 1,770,708 1,240,761 Total assets $ 14,374,674 $ 9,294,529 Interest-bearing liabilities: Checking accounts $ 3,902,517 $ 32,839 1.13 % $ 2,962,162 $ 18,555 0.84 % Savings accounts 531,552 1,004 0.25 287,176 462 0.22 Money market accounts 2,025,704 31,575 2.08 898,260 11,737 1.75 Certificates of deposit 1,768,956 27,132 2.05 966,769 9,252 1.28 Total deposits 8,228,729 92,550 1.50 5,114,367 40,006 1.05 FHLB advances 466,603 8,324 2.39 545,420 7,854 1.93 Other borrowings and repurchase agreements 200,115 8,674 5.80 137,641 6,299 6.12 Junior subordinated debentures 53,708 2,310 5.75 27,736 1,182 5.70 Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,949,155 111,858 1.67 5,825,164 55,341 1.27 Noninterest-bearing checking accounts 3,093,390 2,004,763 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 84,933 23,694 Stockholders' equity 2,247,196 1,440,908 Total liabilities and equity $ 14,374,674 $ 9,294,529 Net interest income $ 376,688 $ 239,144 Interest rate spread 3.51 % 3.62 % Net interest margin (2) 4.00 3.97 Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis) (3) $ 379,440 4.03 $ 240,477 3.99 Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 140.84 138.26

(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.

(2) Net interest margins for the periods presented represent: (i) the difference between interest income on interest-earning assets and the interest expense on interest-bearing liabilities, divided by (ii) average interest-earning assets for the period.

(3) A tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal income tax rate of 21% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

(4) Yield and rates for the nine month periods are annualized.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loan Portfolio Composition

As of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Totals loans by category

September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Commercial (1) $ 2,452,769 21.1 % $ 1,361,104 17.2 % Real estate: Commercial real estate 5,933,498 51.0 4,141,356 52.3 Commercial construction, land and land development 1,181,675 10.2 905,421 11.4 Residential real estate (2) 1,544,165 13.3 1,082,248 13.7 Single-family interim construction 376,596 3.2 331,748 4.2 Agricultural 104,139 0.9 66,638 0.8 Consumer 36,237 0.3 31,759 0.4 Other 636 - 253 - Total loans 11,629,715 100.0 % 7,920,527 100.0 % Deferred loan fees (1,757 ) (3,303 ) Allowance for loan losses (50,447 ) (44,802 ) Total loans, net $ 11,577,511 $ 7,872,422

(1) Includes mortgage warehouse purchase loans of $660,650 and $170,290 at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

(2) Includes loans held for sale at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 of $32,929 and $32,727, respectively.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018

(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME Net Interest Income - Reported (a) $ 125,393 $ 129,643 $ 121,652 $ 87,108 $ 86,268 Unexpected income recognized on credit impaired acquired loans (618 ) (2,695 ) (1,016 ) (967 ) (1,051 ) Adjusted Net Interest Income (b) 124,775 126,948 120,636 86,141 85,217 Provision Expense - Reported (c) 5,233 4,739 3,224 2,910 1,525 Noninterest Income - Reported (d) 27,324 16,199 16,424 9,887 12,749 Gain on sale of acquired loan pools (6,779 ) - - - - Gain on sale of branch (1,549 ) - - - - Gain on sale of OREO and repossessed assets (539 ) (312 ) - (56 ) (95 ) (Gain) loss on sale of securities available for sale - (20 ) (245 ) 232 115 Loss (gain) on sale and disposal of premises and equipment 315 279 (9 ) - (220 ) Recoveries on loans charged off prior to acquisition (107 ) (258 ) (1,311 ) (109 ) (230 ) Adjusted Noninterest Income (e) 18,665 15,888 14,859 9,954 12,319 Noninterest Expense - Reported (f) 76,948 77,978 86,595 51,848 52,655 OREO impairment - (988 ) (436 ) - - Impairment of assets (1,173 ) - - - - Acquisition expense (4) (10,885 ) (6,069 ) (19,171 ) (1,094 ) (2,594 ) Adjusted Noninterest Expense (g) 64,890 70,921 66,988 50,754 50,061 Adjusted Net Income (1) (b)-(c)+(e)-(g) $ 57,827 $ 52,928 $ 52,028 $ 34,120 $ 36,593 ADJUSTED PROFITABILITY Adjusted Return on Average Assets (2) 1.56 1.47 1.51 1.35 1.45 Adjusted Return on Average Equity (2) 10.06 9.47 9.51 8.55 9.34 Adjusted Return on Tangible Equity (2) 19.48 18.65 18.98 16.60 18.47 Total Average Assets $ 14,742,618 $ 14,397,852 $ 13,975,192 $ 10,026,151 $ 10,028,224 Total Average Stockholders' Equity $ 2,279,878 $ 2,241,512 $ 2,219,533 $ 1,582,860 $ 1,554,502 Total Average Tangible Stockholders' Equity (3) $ 1,177,851 $ 1,138,340 $ 1,111,668 $ 815,533 $ 786,126 EFFICIENCY RATIO Amortization of other intangible assets (b) $ 3,235 $ 3,235 $ 3,235 $ 1,496 $ 1,519 Reported Efficiency Ratio (f - h) / (a + d) 48.27 51.25 60.37 51.91 51.64 Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (g - h) / (b + e) 42.98 47.39 47.05 51.26 49.77

(1) Assumes an adjusted effective tax rate of 21.1%, 21.2%, 20.3%, 19.6%, and 20.4% for the quarters ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, respectively.

(2) Calculated using adjusted net income.

(3) Excludes average balance of goodwill and net other intangible assets.

(4) Acquisition expenses include $1,420, $2,346, $4,184, $608 and $912, of compensation related expenses in addition to $9,465, $3,723, $14,987, $486 and $1,682 of merger-related expenses for the quarters ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, respectively.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

(Dollars in thousands, except per share information)

(Unaudited)

Tangible Book Value & Tangible Common Equity To Tangible Asset Ratio

September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Tangible Common Equity Total common stockholders' equity $ 2,298,932 $ 1,606,433 Adjustments: Goodwill (994,021 ) (721,797 ) Other intangible assets, net (106,855 ) (45,042 ) Tangible common equity $ 1,198,056 $ 839,594 Tangible Assets Total assets $ 14,959,127 $ 9,849,965 Adjustments: Goodwill (994,021 ) (721,797 ) Other intangible assets, net (106,855 ) (45,042 ) Tangible assets $ 13,858,251 $ 9,083,126 Common shares outstanding 42,952,642 30,600,582 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.65 % 9.24 % Book value per common share $ 53.52 $ 52.50 Tangible book value per common share 27.89 27.44

