Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2019) - Gunpowder Capital Corp. (CSE: GPC) (CSE: GPC.PR.A) (OTCQB: GNPWF) (FSE: YS6N) ("Gunpowder" or the "Corporation") announced today that it has appointed Ms. Evelin Wong as the Corporation's Chief Financial Officer effective immediately.

Ms. Wong joined Gunpowder Capital Corp., as the Corporation's financial controller back in Q2 of fiscal 2016. Ms. Wong obtained her BA in Economics at Wildfrid Laurier University, and in 2008, she obtained her CPA, and CA designations. Prior to her joining Gunpowder Capital Corp., Ms. Wong worked in public accounting as an Auditor for eleven years. In connection with her appointment as the Corporation's CFO, Ms. Wong has been granted Two Million Stock Options ("2,000,000") stock options at a price of Five Cents ("$0.05") CDN. The stock options granted to Ms. Wong vest immediately and have a lifespan of 5 years.

The Corporation also announced that pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, the Corporation has granted an additional Six Million Five Hundred Thousand ("6,500,000") stock options to certain Directors, Officers and Consultants of the Corporation. The stock options vest immediately and may be exercise at a price of $0.05 CDN per common share for a period of five years from the date of issuance.

About Gunpowder Capital Corp.

Gunpowder Capital Corp is a technology focused merchant bank and advisory services firm based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Gunpowder invests in both publicly traded and private businesses that have successful management teams and attractive economic models. Gunpowder partners with these businesses to support their growth initiatives with its proven methodology of appropriate financing and structured exits. For more information please visit www.gunpowdercapitalcorp.com

