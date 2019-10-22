The global sunflower oil market size is poised to grow by USD 4 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 118-page research report with TOC on "Sunflower oil Market Analysis Report by application (food and industrial) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The market is driven by increasing preference for healthy food ingredients. Also, the expansion of sunflower seed processing plants is anticipated to further boost the growth of the sunflower oil market.

The growing health consciousness among consumers has led to an increase in demand for healthy edible oils. Sunflower oil is gaining popularity as one of the healthy edible oils owing to the presence of fatty acids, oleic acid, carotenoids, selenium, palmitic acid, lecithin, and linoleic acid. The balance of fatty acids found in sunflower oil helps reduce cholesterol levels by maintaining a healthy balance between low-density lipoproteins (LDL), and high-density lipoproteins (HDL). Thus, the growing shift to healthy food ingredients will increase the demand for edible oils such as sunflower oils during the forecast period.

Major Five Sunflower Oil Companies:

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. has business operations under various segments, which include origination, oilseeds, carbohydrate solutions, and nutrition. The company offers sunflower oil under its Oilio brand. Oilio sunflower oil is available in bottles, canisters, drums, and plastic packages.

Bunge Ltd.

Bunge Ltd. operates under various segments, namely agribusiness, food and ingredients, sugar and bioenergy, and fertilizer. The company offers sunflower oil under its brand Aceitera Martinez. Refined sunflower oil is a major product offered by the company.

Cargill Inc.

Cargill Inc. is engaged in the production of edible oils, grains, cocoa, and other products. The company also produces grain, oilseeds, and other agricultural commodities through origination, processing, marketing, risk management and distribution capabilities, and services. The company offers sunflower oil that can be used for frying as well as in sauces, margarines, and snacks.

Conagra Brands Inc.

Conagra Brands Inc. has business operations under five segments, namely grocery and snacks, refrigerated and frozen, foodservice, commercial and international. The company offers sunflower oil under its brand Sundrop. Some of the variants of sunflower oil offered by the company are GoldLite and Heartlite.

Rusagro Group of Companies

Rusagro Group of Companies is engaged in the production of sugar, meat, agriculture products, oil and fats, and dairy products. The company offers sunflower oil under its brand Mechta Khoziayki, Schedroe Leto, Gotovim Doma, and Maslava.

Sunflower Oil Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Food applications

Industrial applications

Sunflower Oil Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

